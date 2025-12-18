4 Business Services Stocks Set to Shine Strongly Into 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, one theme stands out clearly across global markets: corporate demand for business services is not just resilient, it is evolving and accelerating. Companies are increasingly treating services as strategic enablers of growth, efficiency and competitive advantage.

From financial platforms and data infrastructure to digital marketplaces and collaboration networks, service providers that embed technology at the core of their offerings are becoming indispensable partners for enterprises navigating an increasingly complex operating environment. A major driver of this shift is the growing reliance on technology-led services to manage scale, cost discipline, and data-driven decision-making. Artificial intelligence, automation, cloud-based platforms, and advanced analytics are now tightly integrated into business workflows. As a result, demand is rising for service providers that can deliver these capabilities reliably, securely, and at scale. Importantly, this demand is not confined to a single industry; it spans financial services, retail, advertising, manufacturing, logistics and enterprise IT.

Another factor supporting long-term momentum is the essential nature of these services. Payroll, payments, data collaboration, B2B commerce and AI-driven decision tools are not discretionary expenses. Once embedded, they become critical infrastructure that businesses depend on daily. This creates sticky relationships, recurring revenues and strong visibility, characteristics that investors tend to favor heading into a new year.

Against this backdrop, several business services companies have distinguished themselves through strong revenue growth, improved profitability and platforms that are scaling effectively. The following four stocks stand out as we look toward 2026, each operating in a different corner of the business services ecosystem but sharing a common strength: they provide mission-critical services that customers are unlikely to cut back on, even in uncertain macro conditions.

Dave DAVE: Technology-Driven Financial Services at Scale

Dave’s recent performance highlights how technology-led financial services are gaining traction as essential consumer infrastructure. The company delivered another record third-quarter 2025, with revenues growing more than 60% year over year for the second consecutive quarter. This growth was not achieved at the expense of profitability as adjusted EBITDA more than doubled for the fourth straight quarter, underscoring the scalability of Dave’s platform.

Management attributes this momentum to expanding average revenue per user, accelerating member growth, and disciplined credit performance that remains within defined guardrails. The rollout of CashAI v5.5 further strengthened the platform, delivering meaningful improvements in origination size and delinquency rates. These enhancements reinforce Dave’s role as a technology-first financial service provider rather than a traditional lending platform.

The company’s confidence is reflected in its upgraded full-year 2025 outlook, with projected revenues of $544 - $547 million compared with the prior guidance of $505 - $515 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at$ 546.1 million, indicating 57.3% year-over-year growth. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be $215 - $218 million compared with the previous expectation of $180 - $190 million.

Looking into 2026, Dave’s essential value proposition, providing accessible, AI-enabled financial tools, positions it well to benefit from continued demand for digital financial services that prioritize efficiency, automation, and user engagement.

DAVE carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The stock gained 6% in the past month. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dave Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dave Inc. Quote

Coherent Corp. COHR: Powering the Backbone of AI Infrastructure

Coherent’s results last quarter underscore how deeply business services are intertwined with the expansion of AI and data-driven infrastructure. The company reported revenue of $1.58 billion, alongside solid gross margins and strong earnings performance. On a pro forma basis, revenue growth reached 19% year over year, driven primarily by demand from AI-related data centers and communications.

What makes Coherent particularly compelling is its role in enabling critical technology infrastructure rather than competing at the application layer. Its products and services support high-performance optical and photonics solutions that are essential for data transmission, computing and communications. As AI workloads continue to expand, so does the need for reliable, high-capacity infrastructure, a trend expected to persist throughout the fiscal year as production capacity ramps up.

Heading into 2026, Coherent’s services are likely to remain indispensable as enterprises and cloud providers invest in scaling AI capabilities. The company’s exposure to long-term infrastructure buildouts, combined with its expanding capacity, positions it as a beneficiary of sustained corporate technology spending. We expect around 15% year over year revenue growth in fiscal 2026. COHR carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Coherent Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Coherent Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Coherent Corp. Quote

GigaCloud Technology GCT: Building a Channel-Agnostic B2B Marketplace

GigaCloud’s latest quarter demonstrated resilience in a challenging macro environment, driven by disciplined execution and a diversified business model. The company returned to top-line growth in its Noble House segment following focused optimization efforts, while continuing to scale its broader B2B marketplace platform. Total revenues increased 10% year over year. Operating cash flow reached $78 million for the quarter, highlighting the strength of its asset-light, technology-enabled model.

A key strategic development is GigaCloud’s planned acquisition of New Classic Home Furnishings for $18 million in cash. This move will expand the company’s domestic distribution capabilities and strengthen its vision of a channel-agnostic marketplace that connects suppliers and retailers more efficiently.

Looking into 2026, GigaCloud’s essential service lies in simplifying B2B commerce through technology, logistics and data integration. As suppliers and retailers seek efficiency, reach and cost control, a scalable marketplace model with strong execution discipline is likely to remain highly relevant. We project around 9% year over year revenue growth in 2025. GCT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

LiveRamp RAMP: Data Collaboration as a Core Business Service

LiveRamp’s latest quarter reinforced the growing importance of data collaboration as a foundational business service. Second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and operating income surpassed guidance, while annual recurring revenue posted its strongest sequential like-for-like increase in seven quarters, a key signal of forward demand.

The company is seeing strong adoption of its Data Collaboration Network across diverse use cases, including cross-media measurement, retail and commerce media networks and AI-powered advertising workflows. As data privacy regulations tighten and businesses seek compliant ways to leverage first-party data, LiveRamp’s platform plays a critical role in enabling secure, interoperable data sharing.

Heading into 2026, demand for data collaboration is likely to intensify as AI-driven decision-making becomes more pervasive. LiveRamp’s position at the intersection of data, privacy, and enterprise collaboration makes its services increasingly essential rather than optional. We expect around 9% year over year revenue growth in fiscal 2026. RAMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Quote

Closing Thought

Each of these four business services companies addresses a different but vital corporate need: financial access, AI infrastructure, B2B commerce and data collaboration. Their strong revenue momentum and scalable platforms suggest they are not simply riding short-term trends but benefiting from structural shifts in how businesses operate. As corporate demand for technology-enabled services continues to rise, these stocks appear well-positioned to keep shining into 2026.

