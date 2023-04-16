4 Burning Questions for Zillow

Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) got out of the iBuying business at the right time, but it wasn't unscathed. The company is suffering from reduced ad demand as the housing market struggles, which could be a temporary challenge or a long-term change. Travis Hoium highlights the questions he wants management to answer before investors should get too bullish on this stock.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 11, 2023. The video was published on April 12, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Zillow Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zillow Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.