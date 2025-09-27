4 Budgeting Hacks for People Who Hate Budgeting

Tracking every dollar in a spreadsheet or following a color-coded budget is simply not everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s OK. You don’t have to be obsessed with budgeting to take control of your money.

Here are four budgeting hacks designed for people who can’t stand the idea of traditional budgeting.

Check Out: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

Read Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Focus On Savings Instead of Tracking Every Dollar

Traditional budgets ask you to categorize every purchase, like groceries, coffee, gas and entertainment. If you have a type B personality or just hate budgeting, that’s usually the fastest way to quit.

Instead, focus on saving first and let the rest take care of itself. Start by setting automatic transfers to your savings account right after payday (ideally 10% to 20% of your gross income). This way, you’re consistently growing your savings without micromanaging your spending.

The downside with this method is that you don’t always know where the rest of your money is going. You might still overspend in certain areas without realizing it. So if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, this method might not be enough on its own. In that case, you may still want to track your spending (at least temporarily) to identify what to cut back on first.

Watch Out: 6 Hidden Costs of Homeownership That Can Wreck Your Budget

Get Clear on Your Money Goals

Budgeting can feel restrictive if you don’t have a reason behind it. The best way to stay motivated is by reframing it as a tool for reaching goals you care about, rather than thinking of it as a limitation.

First, you’ll want to get clear on your money goals, whether that’s to travel more, build an emergency fund or finally pay off student loans. Once you identify those goals, attach a dollar amount to them. For example, if your dream vacation costs $3,000, set a target to save $250 a month and you’ll be there in a year.

Try the 50/30/20 Rule

If traditional budgeting makes you want to give up, try the 50/30/20 rule. Here’s how it works:

50% of your income goes to needs (rent, utilities, groceries)

30% goes to wants (dining out, hobbies, fun money)

20% goes to savings and debt repayment

The great thing about the 50/30/20 method is that it gives you a clear framework without being overly strict. As long as you’re roughly sticking to these percentages, you’re doing good.

Don’t Forget To Treat Yourself

One of the biggest reasons people hate budgeting is the feeling of restriction. If your budget leaves no room for fun, of course you’d want to give up. That’s why building in small rewards is important.

For example, set aside some money each month for something you enjoy, like ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant, buying a new pair of shoes or getting tickets to a Beyoncé concert. Knowing you have guilt-free spending money will make it easier to stick with your bigger financial plan.

Budgeting Doesn’t Have To Feel Like a Chore

If just the thought of budgeting gives you anxiety, you don’t need to force yourself into a complicated system. You can make it more fun or less stressful by automating your savings, setting goals you actually care about, using an easy rule of thumb and giving yourself space to have fun. This way, you’re much more likely to stick with it and achieve your savings goals.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Budgeting Hacks for People Who Hate Budgeting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.