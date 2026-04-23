4 Brilliant ETFs to Buy in April and Hold for the Next Decade

Key Points

ETFs are low-maintenance investments that generally perform best over decades.

From broad-market to those covering niche subsectors, there's an ETF for every portfolio.

The right investment for you will depend on your goals and risk tolerance.

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Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are simple, straightforward investments that can help you generate long-term wealth with minimal effort on your part.

While the market's short-term outlook is uncertain, these ETFs could be lucrative long-term investments. Each with its own benefits and drawbacks, there's an ETF to fit every portfolio.

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1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A staple in many investors' portfolios, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) offers ample diversification and stability. It tracks the S&P 500 index, holding stocks from 500 of the largest and strongest U.S. companies.

Many of the stocks within the S&P 500 ETF are industry leaders with decades of history surviving recessions, bear markets, and other downturns. While past performance doesn't predict future returns, this type of investment is incredibly likely to thrive over time.

Over the past 10 years, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has earned total returns of close to 300%. This means that if you'd invested $5,000 a decade ago, you'd have around $20,000 by today.

The downside to this ETF, however, is that it can't beat the market. It's designed to only earn average returns, so if you're looking to maximize your earnings in the stock market, this particular fund may fall short of expectations. But for those seeking a reliable long-term fund, it could be a smart buy.

2. Schwab U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF

Similar to the S&P 500 ETF, the Schwab U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHG) focuses solely on larger companies. However, it's slightly narrower in that it only contains large-cap stocks with the potential for above-average growth.

It holds 197 stocks, with nearly half of the fund allocated to stocks in the tech sector. This could make it more volatile than the S&P 500 ETF, as tech stocks often experience more severe ups and downs than those in more established industries. However, it also has greater earning potential.

In fact, over the last decade, this ETF has earned total returns of around 423% -- significantly outperforming the S&P 500 ETF.

This ETF could be a good fit for investors seeking the relative safety of large-cap stocks alongside increased earning potential. While it may be hit harder during market downturns than a broad-market fund like an S&P 500 ETF, it could also earn more over time.

3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) offers a pure play on tech stocks. It holds over 300 stocks, all of which are from the technology industry.

Around 45% of the fund is allocated to just three stocks: Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. This can help provide some stability, as industry leaders are more likely to survive volatility and experience positive long-term returns. The other half of the fund, then, is devoted to smaller tech companies with greater growth potential.

Because tech stocks are often riskier than those in other sectors, expect increased volatility with this ETF -- especially if the market takes a tumble in the coming years. However, because the tech sector has also proved to be lucrative over the past couple of decades, this fund could seriously outperform other ETFs.

Over the past decade, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF has more than doubled the total returns of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. Again, this also comes with more severe drawdowns when the market stumbles. But for investors who are comfortable with increased risk, this ETF could deliver lucrative returns over the long term.

4. iShares Semiconductor ETF

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) is a niche fund holding only 30 stocks from companies that design, build, and distribute semiconductors.

This sector has surged in recent years, as semiconductors play a major role in the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Investing in a semiconductor ETF can give investors adjacent exposure to the AI industry without having to invest directly in AI-focused companies.

Because this ETF is so narrow, it offers far less diversification than the other funds on this list. The semiconductor industry is already relatively small, and with only 30 stocks in this ETF, it's more likely that poor performance from just one or two companies could sway the overall fund's returns.

That said, when semiconductor companies are thriving, this ETF could experience astronomical growth. Over the past 10 years alone, the iShares Semiconductor ETF has earned total returns of more than 1,400%.

Again, past performance doesn't predict future returns, so there's no guarantee this ETF will continue to earn similar returns. But if the AI industry has more room to grow -- which many experts believe it does -- semiconductors could be lucrative over the next decade.

Not all of these ETFs will fit every portfolio, and that's OK. Regardless of where you buy, though, keeping a long-term outlook is key to maximizing your returns while minimizing the impact of short-term volatility.

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Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Information Technology ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.