4 Breakout Stocks for Stunning Returns

Picking breakout stocks is one of the most favored methods for those utilizing an active investing approach since this strategy offers the promise of superlative returns. This method involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band.

If the price of the stock falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

In order to select the right breakout stock, one has to first calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements while a resistance level refers to the maximum price which it trades within over a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, which means that they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those that are on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Breakout Really Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is at all genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price which may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Parameters

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks which are showing considerable price increases, but whose gains are not excessive.)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks which are trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2 (Only Strong Buy and Buy rated stocks can get through.)

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move by a greater degree than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks which are reasonably priced.)

These criteria narrow down the universe of more than 7,701 stocks to only 12.

Here are four of the 12 stocks that passed the screen:

AstroNova, Inc. ALOT designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The company sports a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK is a commercial real estate advisory firm. It carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected earnings growth rate of 37.6% for the current year.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE is engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. CFB is the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank. The company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year.

