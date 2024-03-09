4 Books That Will Make You Rich, According to Graham Stephan

Graham Stephan is a 30-year-old real estate investor and YouTube celebrity with over 5 million subscribers to his “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast and Graham Stephan YouTube channels. Stephen teaches his followers how to be successful in real estate, investing, entrepreneurship and basically all aspects of their personal, financial and creative lives, but he didn’t acquire this wisdom by accident. In addition to lessons learned through his own successes and failures, Stephan is a voracious reader who finds inspiration in the words of people who’ve found success.

Here are some of Stephan’s top book recommendations for anyone looking to become rich.

1. ‘Awaken the Giant’

Stephen calls this Tony Robbins self-mastery classic one of his favorite self-help titles. The book provides a roadmap for taking control of your mental and emotional states, your body and your finances.

“Anthony Robbins speaks about limiting beliefs and how to overcome the mental obstacles that could be holding you back,” Stephan wrote in show notes for a YouTube video he did on his favorite business, wealth and success books. “I’m a believer that success first starts from within, so this is a great book to realize what would mentally be holding you back from achieving what you want.”

2. ‘Think and Grow Rich’

Early in the 20th century, Napoleon Hill studied millionaires like Andrew Carnegie and Henry Ford to identify the connection between mindset and success. He published the results in his landmark “Think and Grow Rich,” in which he presented Laws of Success that success-hungry readers still follow today. In fact, Stephan finds the book so relevant that he typically reads it once a year.

“‘Think and Grow Rich’ simplifies the techniques some of the most successful people have used in achieving their wealth, and what they all have in common. This is a MUST READ for anyone interested,” he said.

3. ‘The 4 Hour Work Week’

This 2007 blockbuster spent the better part of seven years on The New York Times Best Seller list, according to a New Yorker profile of author Timothy Ferriss. Stephan said the book inspired him to begin creating passive income. “While so many entrepreneurs and business people preach ‘hustling 24/7, working all the time, never sleeping,’ Timothy [Ferriss] takes the opposite approach — work as little as possible,” Stephan wrote.

4. ‘The Winner Effect’

In a May 2023 TikTok video, Stephan said the book that summarizes his winning mindset is Ian Robertson’s “The Winner Effect.” The book teaches that success changes your brain chemistry in a way that makes you more likely to achieve more success.

“You get one win[0:15],” Stephan explained. “It gives you the confidence to believe that you could do it again … All of a sudden, everything you do is a win because you believe, and you go towards those activities that are more likely to generate it,” he continued. “Once you start getting those small wins, you start looking for opportunities that feed into that even more.”

