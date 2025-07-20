4 Blue States Where Energy Costs Could Go Up the Most Under Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB), signed into law on July 4, contains policies that will increase oil and gas leasing and repeal clean energy tax credits. This will result in higher energy costs — costs that will be passed on to consumers. Wholesale electricity prices are expected to increase 25% by 2030 and 74% by 2035. Electricity rates paid by consumers are expected to increase between 9%-18% and household energy costs are anticipated to go up $170 annually by 2035.

Many Republican-led states are expected to bear the brunt of higher energy costs primarily because, unlike some Democrat-led states, they generally don’t have their own policies to develop renewable energy. But a few blue states should brace for impact. A new analysis by the Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, LLC found that four majority Democrat states will be among the 20 to see the biggest annual increases to household energy costs by 2035.

4. Colorado

Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$310

3. California

Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$320

2. Maryland

Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$350

1. Minnesota

Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$410

