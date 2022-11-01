4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy as Dow Seals Record October Gains

U.S. stocks slipped on Oct 31 as investors keep an eye on how much the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this week to tame stubbornly high inflation. Lest we forget, the Fed’s hawkish stance did batter the stock market for the most part of the year. However, despite Monday’s losses, the major bourses were able to lock in gains for the month of October.

While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were able to notch single-digit gains in October, it’s the Dow that soared 14% and registered its best month since 1976. The blue-chip index, in fact, made a commendable comeback in October and snapped a two-month losing streak. The 30-stock index ended in the green for the month as investors continued to place their bets on traditional companies like banks.

Most importantly, the blue-chip index primarily comprises energy and industrial stocks, which no doubt have been among the best-performing sectors since the beginning of this year. Energy shares have been gaining due to the rise in oil prices. In fact, the international benchmark for oil prices — Brent crude — jumped 7.8% last month.

Oil prices, by the way, scaled north mostly due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the resurgence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in China since all these led to a demand-supply disparity. Similarly, industrial shares gained, thanks to a thriving manufacturing sector, which is already boosting economic growth throughout the United States.

Talking about the economy, third-quarter GDP increased faster than expected and eased recession fears. In reality, it was the first positive quarter this year that witnessed the blue-chip stocks climbing northward.

Another reason that led to the Dow notching remarkable gains last month was its lack of exposure to mega-cap tech stocks. These stocks, unfortunately, took a beating in recent times due to discouraging earnings results.

For instance, blue-chip tech stocks like Verizon and Microsoft saw their shares tank over the course of October. While Verizon reported a decline in subscriber gains in the third quarter, Microsoft witnessed a slowdown in its cloud-computing business.

Nonetheless, with the broader blue-chip index witnessing a sharp run-up in October, it’s prudent to invest in blue-chip stocks that not only gained last month but also are poised to add more gains, banking on solid cash flows and a strong balance sheet. We have, thus, selected four such blue-chip stocks that carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Caterpillar CAT is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 0.9% over the past 60 days. CAT’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is one of the biggest global banks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.2% over the past 60 days. JPM’s expected earnings growth rate for the next five-year period is 5%.

Home Depot HD is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 0.5% over the past 60 days. HD’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.2%.

Merck & Co. MRK operates as a healthcare company worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 1.8% over the past 60 days. MRK’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 22.1%.

Shares of Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Home Depot and Merck, incidentally, have gained 31.9%, 20.5%, 7.3% and 17.5%, individually, in October.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.