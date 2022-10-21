4 Biotech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates

The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies.

The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 19, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 29.8% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 100% of participants beat on revenues, 80% outperformed on earnings. Earnings and revenues increased 3.8% and 8.9% year over year, respectively. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 7.6%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.

The earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off this week when pharma giants J&J and Roche reported earnings results. While J&J’s earnings and sales beat estimates on both counts, it lowered its sales expectations for 2022 due to currency headwinds. Sales of Roche declined 6% year over year due to lower COVID-19-related sales in the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics divisions.

Zeroing in on Winners

Here we have highlighted four pharma/biotech companies — Eli Lilly LLY, Genmab GMAB, BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN and argenx ARGX — that are expected to deliver a beat in their upcoming quarterly results.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks with the best chance to deliver an earnings surprise. Earnings ESP shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The selection can be made with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener.

Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chance of an earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

4 Biotech/Pharma Stocks That Match the Criteria

Eli Lilly

A large-cap pharma giant, Eli Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for key drugs, including Trulicity, Taltz, Verzenio, Jardiance, Olumiant and Emgality, which are likely to have supported the top line. Eli Lilly has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings stands at $1.91 per share.

Lilly missed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating the mark on one occasion. Lilly has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 5.11%, on average. LLY is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the market opens.

Eli Lilly and Company Price and Consensus

Eli Lilly and Company price-consensus-chart | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Genmab A/S

This biotechnology company makes antibody therapies targeting oncology indications. Genmab has an Earnings ESP of +18.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings stands at 23 cents per share.

Genmab beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 56.73%.

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Genmab AS Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Genmab AS Sponsored ADR Quote

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A commercial-stage biotech, BioMarin focuses on developing treatments for serious life-threatening medical conditions, mostly for children. BioMarin has an Earnings ESP of +10.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BioMarin’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share.

BioMarin beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 98.90%. BioMarin is set to report earnings on Oct 26 after the closing bell.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Price and Consensus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Quote

argenx

A biopharmaceutical company, argenx is focused on developing novel antibody-based medicines targeting severe autoimmune diseases. argenx has an Earnings ESP of +11.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at a loss of $3.52 per share. argenx is scheduled to release results on Oct 27 before the opening bell.

argenx beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.55%

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



argenex SE (ARGX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.