4 Bills You Should Definitely Plan To Stop Paying in 2025

The last few years have been hard on people’s finances, and if you are living paycheck to paycheck, saving money seems to feel a distant second place to spending it.

However, as the financial planning landscape shifts with 2025 quickly approaching, now is the time to reassess your expenses and streamline your budget.

Some bills you’ve been paying may no longer serve you or could easily be replaced by cheaper, more efficient alternatives.

And while you’re finetuning your expenses, here are several bills you should never put on autopay.

First, Get Back on Track

Before you can assess where there is room to stop paying or cut back on certain services and bills, you first need to start tracking your spending.

If you know where your money is going, you can see where there is a chance to edit. With so many expenses set to autopay, it’s easy to overlook where you’re hemorrhaging cash. But, by simply paying closer attention, you can apply a savings tourniquet.

It May Be Time to Cut the Cable Cord

Take a look through the apps on your phone and monthly statements. Where are you spending money you’ve forgotten about or on things you don’t really use?

Not only can you rid yourself of subscriptions you don’t use but streamline your payments away from bigger expenses like premium cable to smaller, more curated services.

With a multitude of affordable services like Apple TV, Max, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, or free platforms like YouTube or Freevo offering vast libraries of content, cable television is no longer the entertainment superpower it once was. Ask yourself how much do you really need cable and if can you live without it and its monthly bill.

Streaming services not only offer flexibility, allowing you to watch shows on your schedule, but they also offer more personalized content options. Most streaming platforms are customizable, allowing you to subscribe or unsubscribe based on your needs.

Cutting the cable cord could save you hundreds of dollars annually, and 2025 may just be the year to make the switch.

Call It Quits With Your Landline

Another relic of the past that could be draining your wallet is a landline phone service.

With nearly everyone owning a mobile phone, landlines have lost their relevance. Many households continue paying for landline services either out of habit or as part of a bundled deal with internet and cable.

In reality, modern communication no longer requires a landline. With mobile phones offering unlimited calling and text packages, and VoIP services like Zoom, Skype or WhatsApp handling long-distance or international calls, a landline phone is one bill you can comfortably cut in 2025.

Your Traditional Gym Membership Is Out of Shape

With the rise of home fitness apps, online workout platforms and affordable at-home fitness equipment, traditional gym memberships may not be as necessary as they once were.

While gyms have their benefits, they often come with hefty monthly fees and the added hassle of commuting.

In 2025, consider whether your gym membership is still providing value, or if you are just telling yourself you’ll use next week in perpetuity. Alternatives like Peloton, Apple Fitness+ and even free online resources allow you to work out from the comfort of home.

A better resolution for next year is to not just work out but save money while doing so.

Don’t Extend That Warranty

Extended warranties and service plans are often offered when purchasing electronics, appliances or even cars. While they might seem like a safety net, they often come with high costs that outweigh their benefits.

Many people find that they never need to use these warranties or that the coverage is limited, making them a poor investment.

Before 2025 is upon you, and there is a new set of paperwork for purchases, reassess whether you need to continue impulsively agreeing to these add-ons.

Most products come with sufficient manufacturer warranties, and by the time an extended warranty kicks in, you might already be ready for an upgrade.

Final Take To GO

The bottom line is that as the world becomes more digital and consumer needs evolve, certain expenses will become obsolete. By eliminating outdated or underused bills, you can redirect your hard-earned money toward investments that align with your current lifestyle and future finances.

When planning your money moves for next year, start by cutting these unnecessary costs and freeing up room in your budget for more meaningful spending and financial streamlining.

