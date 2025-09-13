4 Bills Middle-Class Families Should Negotiate Every Year

Did you know you may be able to lower some of your bills, simply by asking? There are a few types of bills that you can negotiate and get a lower price — all you have to do is make the call.

Here are some bills experts say you should try to negotiate lower every year.

Internet

According to CNET, the average internet bill is $78 a month. That’s not a drop in the bucket. Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Quote.com, said it’s in your best interests to see if you can get this bill lower.

“Often, internet companies offer an introductory monthly price that expires after a year or two. You can call and ask them to continue the lower price. You can also shop around and opt for a lower-cost provider,” she said.

Cable or Satellite

If you’re paying for cable, Musson said that you’ll often get a good introductory rate, but then the price could drastically increase. She said calling the cable company and asking for a lower rate is a smart idea.

“You have to call and request a better rate, or your rate will continue to increase,” she said.

Insurance

Car insurance costs can range widely from about $80 a month to $158 a month per vehicle, according to Progressive. Musson said it’s best to exercise all your options so you can pay the lowest possible rate for car insurance while still getting the coverage you need.

“You can’t negotiate for lower premiums, but you can adjust your coverage levels and deductibles to lower your costs. You can also shop around to try to find a lower-priced provider,” she said.

Chad Gammon, owner of Custom Fit Financial, said customers should annually check competitors’ rates for home and renters insurance.

“Rates creep up from when you started insurance and it’s easy for them to get higher than switching if not checked. Get two to three quotes from competitors to evaluate. And then ask your current provider about discounts or ways to lower your bills,” he said.

Cellphone

Cellphone bills can get pricey. On average, customers spend $141 a month, T-Mobile reported, citing J.D. Power data. Gammon said it’s a good idea to call your cellphone company and ask if there are any promotions going on that could lower your monthly bill.

“Check against other competitors. It is well worth your time to check on these, and all of this can happen in under an hour,” he said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Bills Middle-Class Families Should Negotiate Every Year

