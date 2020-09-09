4 Big Discounts Chase Cardholders Can Score Now

Image source: Getty Images

Quite a few card issuers have introduced special, limited-time credit card offers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it could be argued that Chase has done it the best. With an eye on what consumers need right now, it has launched at least one new perk for most Chase credit cards and completely overhauled the features of a few more.

If you're a Chase cardholder, then you should know about these new deals so you can take advantage. Here are the biggest benefits that are currently available and which Chase cards qualify.

1. Up to 5% back on groceries with Chase Freedom and Sapphire cards

Groceries are a valuable bonus category, especially now that more people are preparing food at home. Not only has Chase made grocery spending a bonus category on several of its cards, it's also offering some of the highest rates on the market. You can earn more back on groceries with the following Chase cards:

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: New cardholders earn 5% back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 in spending for the first year.

Chase Freedom FlexSM credit card (launches on Sept. 15, 2020): Same offer as the Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Earns 3 points per $1 on qualifying Instacart deliveries and pick-ups on up to $3,000 in purchases from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Earns 5 points per $1 on qualifying Instacart deliveries and pick-ups on up to $3,000 in purchases from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

There's no need to activate any of these offers, as they apply automatically.

2. 10% back on gas and dining with select Chase Marriott cards

A Chase-Marriott limited-time offer means eligible cards earn 10 points per $1 on up to $3,500 in gas station and restaurant spending. That's an earnings rate you'll rarely see, even with the best credit cards.

You must activate the offer by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 15, 2020, which you can do on the Chase My Bonus page. The bonus rate will retroactively apply to all eligible purchases from the start date of July 15, 2020. The offer was originally set to end on Sept. 15, but Chase has since extended it through Sept. 30.

This offer applies to the following credit cards:

Marriott Bonvoy BoundlessTM Credit Card

Marriott BonvoyTM Premier Credit Card

Marriott BonvoyTM Premier Plus Business Credit Card

Marriott BonvoyTM Credit Card

The Ritz-CarltonTM Credit Card

3. Up to 10% back on streaming with Chase Sapphire cards

Streaming services are a lifesaver when you're stuck at home, and you can get more back on your monthly streaming fees with a couple of Chase cards:

Chase Sapphire Preferred® credit card: Earns 5 points per $1 on select streaming services on up to $1,500 in purchases from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Earns 10 points per $1 on select streaming services on up to $1,500 in purchases from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

Eligible streaming providers include both video services, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, and music services, such as Spotify and SiriusXM. Chase includes a full list on its Sapphire Beyond page. The bonus rate applies automatically and activation is not required.

4. Up to 7% back on groceries and gas with select Chase airline and hotel cards

Several of Chase's airline and hotel cards have targeted offers of either 5 or 7 points per $1 spent on grocery and gas purchases. The offer applies up to a spending cap of $1,500 in combined purchases from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020. In some cases, the bonus offer also applies to dining purchases.

This offer is available on Chase's cards with Southwest, United Airlines, IHG, British Airways, Iberia, and Aer Lingus, but not every cardholder is eligible. You can check if you're eligible and activate the offer on the Chase My Bonus page.

Get these deals while you can

Chase has certainly made it easier for its cardholders to maximize credit card rewards on their everyday purchases. The offers above have high earnings rates and apply to popular spending categories. All you need to do is check which offers apply to your Chase cards, activate them if necessary, and make sure to use your cards in their new bonus categories.

Our credit card expert uses this card, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases until late 2021, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.