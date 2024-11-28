4 Best Ways To Earn Money After the Holiday Season

In this economy, it can be tough to get ahead financially, and with the holidays here, many Americans feel extra strapped for cash. According to a recent Experian survey, 56% of shoppers are stressed about money this holiday season, while 63% said they overspend during this time of year.

While budgets can take a big hit over the holidays, there are ways to make quick money when they’re over.

Here are four ways to bring home more money after the holiday season.

Take Down Holiday Lights

Once the holidays are over, the decor gets packed up and put away, but many people don’t have time or find it too risky to take down outside Christmas lights. To make extra money, you can offer your services to help others remove their lights, which can be a lucrative side hustle.

According to TaskRabbit, the average cost of taking down holiday lights is $100 to $400, depending on the size and difficulty of the job.

Shovel Snow

The icy, frigid temperatures can be a profitable opportunity for those wanting to earn cash. During winter, there is typically a high demand for snow removal services, and offering to shovel snow for neighborhoods and friends is a flexible way to rake in the money.

The standard rate to remove snow typically falls between $50 and $203, per Angi, but prices vary according to the area, size of the job and amount of snow.

Sell Unused Gift Cards

Gift cards make great stocking stuffers, but often, they’re shoved in drawers and forgotten about. According to Capital One Shopping Research, 43% of American adults have unused gift cards, so if you’re one of the millions who aren’t using a gift card, turn it into cash on sites like CardCash or Raise.

Sell Unused Items

It’s easy to accumulate a lot of things — especially around the holidays. Chances are there are several unused and unwanted items lying around the house that could be sold for cash. Take advantage of what you already own and make money while simultaneously decluttering.

Luckily, there are many online sites that make it easy to reach buyers quickly and pay out quickly, and they don’t require much work. ThredUp and Poshmark are good places to start for clothes and purses. Grailed and The RealReal specialize in luxury brands and are the go-to online sites for selling high-end clothes.

To unload electronics for cash, Gazelle and Swappa make selling everything from tablets and laptops to cameras and tech gadgets hassle-free. Gazelle gives you an offer within two minutes for your unwanted device. If you accept, the next step is to ship the item for free for inspection, and then it’s payday. You’ll receive money shortly after the process. Swappa is set up differently, charging the seller a 3% fee but paying instantly via PayPal.

In today’s gig economy, there are plenty of ways to make extra cash and put your skillset to use beyond the traditional 9-5 jobs — especially after the holidays.

