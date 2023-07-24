4 Best Stocks to Buy Now Under $100

In this video, I will talk about four interesting companies that are worth your attention, especially during these uncertain times. I chose a mix of companies in different industries that could provide significant upside for long-term investors. Here are four stocks to buy now under $100 with the small exception of one.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July 20, 2023. The video was published on July 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Block, and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.