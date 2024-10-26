4 Best Stocks To Buy Ahead of the Holiday Season This Year

As we approach the holiday season, investors are eyeing potential opportunities in the stock market. While seasonal trends can influence certain sectors, it’s important to consider long-term value and fundamentals when making investment decisions.

GOBankingRates spoke with financial experts to get their insights on stocks that might be worth considering as the final quarter of the year approaches.

Find out what these professionals are recommending, and why when it comes to the best stocks to buy ahead of the holiday season this year.

Amazon

Thomas J. Brock, CFA, CPA and Annuity.org expert, is eyeing Amazon this holiday season.

“Given its dominance in e-commerce and best-in-class logistics capabilities, this behemoth has traditionally performed very well during the holiday season,” he said.

“Recent capital investments in AI algorithms designed to generate product recommendations and optimize the company’s logistics could make this holiday season a very big one.”

Just remember, at around $188 per share, Amazon’s not exactly in the bargain bin. Brock advised, “Any share purchases should be part of a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy.”

In other words, don’t expect to flip it for a quick profit like that ugly sweater you got last Christmas.

Dollar General

Michael Kodari, CEO of Kosec Securities, is looking for value like it’s a clearance sale. He’s got his eye on Dollar General, saying it “stands out with its low P/E of 12.78, down 40% YTD, offering solid balance sheet fundamentals, and room for EPS growth.”

Essentially, Dollar General might be the stock market equivalent of finding a designer coat at a thrift store price.

Walgreens

Kodari also saw potential in Walgreens, noting that its “healthcare focus driving earnings stability” could be a winning strategy.

It’s like betting on the store that sells both Halloween candy and flu shots — diversification at its finest.

Nike

While Kodari acknowledged that Nike “remains solid,” he warned that “its speculative nature calls for caution, given consumer challenges.”

So while it is a historically strong choice, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on it and see what happens.

Focus on Fundamentals, Not Fads

David Materazzi, CEO at Galileo FX, isn’t here for your holiday hype. He’s all about the long game, saying, “Heading into the holidays, New Year — and any time of year — always buy businesses, not stocks.”

Materazzi’s advice?

“Find ones with a durable competitive advantage, a ‘moat.’ If you wouldn’t hold it for 10 years, don’t buy it for 10 minutes,” he said.

So, maybe think twice before investing in that company that only sells elf-on-the-shelf accessories.

He added, “Trying to time the market for the season is like guessing the weather next month: foolish.”

