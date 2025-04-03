4 Best Southwestern Cities for Retirees To Buy a Home in 2025

Retirees looking for a new place to call home have many factors to consider. Of course there’s affordability and housing prices — but lots of other factors can help narrow down the choices.

For those in retirement considering a move to or within the southwestern part of the U.S., there are many cities that offer affordability and lifestyle options that may prove to be the perfect fit.

Read Next: I’m Retired and Regret Moving to Arizona — Here’s Why

Explore More: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

GOBankingRates talked to some real estate experts about cities retirees can consider.

Las Vegas, New Mexico

According to Eric Bramlett, a broker and owner of Bramlett Partners, one city that stands out at the moment is Las Vegas, New Mexico.

“It’s not a place that pops up on everyone’s radar, but that’s precisely why some retirees love it,” Bramlett said. “It’s packed with history — over 900 historic buildings, actually — and there’s a peaceful feel to the city that you won’t find in larger metros.”

Bramlett added that housing prices are still well below the national average, so if you’re trying to make the most of your retirement savings, this is worth a look. The average home value is $205,981, much less than the $357,138 national average.

Find Out: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

According to Bramlett, this is one of those places that seems built for an active retirement. Between the golf courses, boating on the lake and regular outdoor events, you’re rarely short on things to do.

“What’s surprising to some of my clients is how much of a community feel it has — lots of retirees move here, so it’s easy to meet people,” Bramlett explained. “Housing is a little more expensive than in some smaller towns, but still manageable, especially if you’re coming from pricier states like California or Colorado.”

The average home value in Lake Havasu City is $461,966.

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson is more well known, but for good reason, per Bramlett.

“It’s become a retirement favorite thanks to its solid healthcare system — something that’s increasingly important as we age — and its affordability,” Bramlett said. “I worked with a couple last year who moved there after retiring early. They were surprised by how lively the arts and food scenes were. The bonus? Arizona doesn’t tax Social Security income, so it made good financial sense for them, too.”

The average home value in Tucson is also lower than the national average at $327,578.

El Paso, Texas

Some parts of Texas may be attractive to retirees who want to enjoy the warm climate and all the state has to offer.

According to Ryan Whitcher, founder and CEO of Harmony Home Buyers, El Paso is one of the most affordable cities in the region and has a strong healthcare system. El Paso’s average home value is just $224,689.

“What ties all these cities together is a mix of affordability, access to healthcare, cultural value and manageable weather,” Bramlett said. “These factors aren’t just theoretical — they come up constantly in my work with retirees.”

Editor’s note: All average home values were sourced from Zillow.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Best Southwestern Cities for Retirees To Buy a Home in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.