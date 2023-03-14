4 Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Banking on Net Income Ratio

It is wise to look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability.

There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, MercadoLibre MELI, iRadimed IRMD, Northeast Community Bancorp NECB and AAON AAON have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Criteria

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 17.

Here are four of the 17 stocks that qualified the screening:

MercadoLibre is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Latin America. The 12-month net profit margin of MELI is 4.6%.

iRadimed engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing magnetic resonance imaging-compatible products. The 12-month net profit margin of IRMD is almost 24%.

Northeast Community Bancorp is a federally chartered stock holding company established as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. The 12-month net profit margin of NECB is 33.7%.

AAON is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. The 12-month net profit margin of AAON is 11.3%.

