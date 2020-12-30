4 Best Performing Sector ETFs of December

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases, December has been kind for the U.S. stock market with the major indices enjoying a historic rally. This is especially true against the backdrop of vaccine optimism and its availability, which has set the stage for a speedy recovery thereby boosting demand for several types of products and services in the economy.



Currently, Pfizer PFE and Moderna MRNA have been leading the way in the vaccination race with millions of Americans being immunized with the first round of these shots. A fresh stimulus package of $900 billion has also added to the strength lately. The additional spending will help to cushion the economy amid the second round of restrictions put in place by states and local authorities to manage the COVID-19 spread (read: Top-Performing Biotech ETFs Amid the COVID-19 Crisis).



The rally has been broad-based across various market spectrums and sectors. Still, a few sectors have garnered strong investor interest and have outperformed. We have highlighted those four sectors and their top-performing ETF for the month:



Commodity Producers: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF URNM



Uranium miners have been on a stellar ride on optimism over the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works’ bill aimed at establishing a U.S. national strategic reserve of uranium. As a result, URNM has surged 45.8% in a month.



This ETF provides exposure to companies that are involved in the mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium, as well as companies that hold physical uranium or other non-mining assets. It follows the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index and charges investors 85 bps in annual fee. The ETF has accumulated $39.9 million in its asset base and trades in lower volume of 27,000 shares per day on average.



Cybersecurity: Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG



The cyber security stocks soared on the recent SolarWinds software hack, which has impacted a number of U.S. companies and government agencies. The massive cyber attack has raised the demand for security-related purchases by both companies and governments, which in turn will boost spending in the space. BUG has gained 23.8% this month (read: Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs Soar after Massive Hack).



This fund seeks to invest in companies that stand to potentially benefit from the increased adoption of cybersecurity technology, such as those whose principal business is development and management of security protocol, preventing intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers and mobile devices. This can be easily done by the Indxx Cybersecurity Index. Holding 27 securities in its basket, BUG has amassed $171.8 million in its asset base and charges 50 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 148,000 shares.



Solar: Invesco Solar ETF TAN



The solar energy sector has been shining on President-elect Joe Biden’s push for going greener. Biden plans to pump $2 trillion into green energy over four years to build solar panels, charging stations and more; vows to rejoin the Paris climate in “exactly 77 days,” and aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. TAN is up 19.1% in December. It offers global exposure to the solar industry by tracking the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, holding 30 stocks in the basket. U.S. firms dominate the fund’s portfolio with nearly 47% share, followed by China (23.4%) and Spain (7.4%). The product has amassed $3.7 billion in its asset base and trades in a solid volume of around 1.8 million shares a day. It charges investors 69 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook (read: 5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in 2020).



Genomics: ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF ARKG



The pandemic has led to a surge in the acceptance of the next-generation of healthcare solutions known as genomics. Additionally, rising government funding, increase in the number of genomics projects, falling sequencing costs, and the entry of new players and start-ups in the genomics field are driving the growth of the market. ARKG has gained 13.4% in a month.



This actively managed ETF is focused on companies that are likely to benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments, and advancements in genomics into their business. With AUM of $7.8 billion, the fund holds 51 stocks in its basket and has 0.75% in expense ratio. It trades in an average daily volume of 2.4 million shares (read: Top ETF of December & Its Best Stocks).

