4 Best-Performing Liquid Stocks for Alluring Returns

A company with strong liquidity always has the potential to provide higher returns as stable financial resources help fuel business growth. It indicates a company’s capability of meeting debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents.



However, one should be careful of investing in a stock with high liquidity level as it may also indicate that the company is failing to utilize its assets efficiently.



Therefore, in addition to the sufficient cash in hand, an investor may consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before betting on its stock.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. This ratio is used for measuring a company’s potential to meet both short- and long-term debt obligations. Thus, a current ratio — also known as working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always indicate that the company is in good financial shape. It may also mean that the company has failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1 to 3 is considered ideal.



Quick Ratio: Unlike current ratio, quick ratio — also called “acid-test ratio" or "quick assets ratio" — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of greater than 1 is desirable.



Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, as it takes into account only cash and cash equivalents, and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet its current debt obligations using the most liquid of assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may point to sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.



So, a ratio greater than 1 is desirable at all times but may not always appropriately represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

In order to pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization, which is a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency, as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales over the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.



In order to ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.



Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios of greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)



Asset utilization greater than industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)



Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through).



Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 handily beat other stocks.)



These criteria have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only six.



Here are four of the six stocks that qualified the screen:



Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP is a notable company in the building products and equipment space. It offers solutions involving the installation of insulation, fire-stopping, fireproofing, waterproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, window blinds, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products across the continental United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 24.1% upward to $3.61 in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.34%, on average.



Baltimore, MD-based Medifast, Inc. MED manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 18.4% upward over the last 60 days to $8.17 per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.8%, on average.



Provo, UT-based, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products. While the company specializes in beauty and personal care, it also provides a wide range of nutritional products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised almost 35% upward to $3.01 in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.71%, on average.



Switzerland-based Logitech International S.A. LOGI is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms that develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home-entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised 10.6% upward over the past 60 days to $2.50 per share. The company has a Growth Score of B. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.05%, on average.



