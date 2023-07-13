4 Best-Performing Invesco Mutual Funds Worth Buying Now

Founded in 1978, Invesco is a trusted name in the investment industry. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA the company had around $1.53 trillion worth of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2022. Invesco Ltd. helped investors to diversify by giving access to a wide selection from various asset classes, sectors and markets.

The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 25 countries. This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, domestic and international funds.

Invesco also offers mutual funds that have specific investment strategies like sustainable investment, dividend, growth and emerging markets. These help customers to make informed decisions based on individual goals.

We have selected four Invesco mutual funds that have offered excellent returns to its stake holders in adverse economic situations. These funds have the majority of their investments in sectors like technology, industrial cyclical, finance, energy and utilities.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX seeks long-term capital growth by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSMIX advisors also invest in derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Jonathan Edwards has been the lead manager of VSMIX since Jun 25, 2010. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Northern Oil & Gas (2.6%), Vertiv Holdings (2.4%) and Aecom (2.3%) as of 1/31/2023.

VSMIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 28.7% and 8.7%, respectively. VSMIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.83%, which is less than the category average of 1.16%.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnership of companies, which are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Stuart Cartner has been the lead manager of MLPFX since Mar 31, 2010, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like MPLX (7.3%), Energy Transfer (7.3%) and Westlake Chemical (5.3%) as of 2/28/2023.

MLPFX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 25.3%, and 4.8%, respectively. MLPFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.15%, which is less than the category average of 1.56%.

Invesco Comstock Fund ACSDX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks and derivatives instruments preferably of largemarket-capitalization companies. ACSDX advisors also invest in real estate investment trusts.

Kevin C. Holt has been the lead manager of ACSDX since Aug 1, 1999, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Bank of America (2.7%), Philip Morris International (2.6%) and Chevron (2.5%) as of 1/31/2023.

ACSDX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 18.6% and 7.6%, respectively. ACSDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.56% compared to the category average of 0.94%.

Invesco Equity and Income Fund ACETX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in income-producing equity securities, and in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics. ACETX advisors also invest in foreign issues.

Sergio Marcheli has been the lead manager of ACETX since Apr 30, 2003, and most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Wells Fargo (2.7%), ConocoPhillips (2.1%) and Bank of America (1.9%) as of 2/28/2023.

ACETX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 5.6%, respectively. ACETX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.52% compared to the category average of 0.71%.

