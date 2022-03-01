4 Best Money Moves for March 2022

This March might be madness, and not just in the college-basketball sense.

Much is happening this month that could affect your finances: a thorny tax season looms, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates, and there are upcoming money deadlines you won’t want to miss.

Here’s the good news first: No 1., warmer weather is on it’s way, and No. 2, we’re going to break down everything you need to know into simple, easy steps (as we do every month).

These are the smart money moves you should make in March.

1. Wrap up your taxes early. (We mean it this time.)

If you’re among the 36 million Americans who have already filed their taxes, great job, you can keep scrolling. Of that number, the IRS has already started issuing about 22 million refunds.

Such are the perks of filing early.

Now, for the rest of you reading who haven’t filed yet, you should seriously consider doing so ASAP. In February’s installment of our monthly money moves, we recommended you get an early start on your taxes and to file electronically to get a refund faster. This bears repeating, especially since new details have come to light regarding just how backed up the IRS is this tax season.

As Money editor Julia Glum recently reported, the “overwhelmed, under-staffed IRS” is dealing with a bigger backlog of 2020 tax returns than previously thought, outdated computer systems, severe staffing issues and more.

All are reasons to file early. If you’re expecting a return, it will likely come sooner the earlier you file. If you’re expecting to owe, you’ll know what you owe sooner and have more time to prepare your payment.

It’s truly a win-win.

2. A federal broadband assistance program has ended, but you can enroll in a new one

At the end of last year, about 9 million low-income households were enrolled in a federal program that heavily discounted broadband internet plans. That program, a remnant of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package from March 2021, has ended. But a new, broader program is taking its place.

If you were one of the millions of families enrolled in the program, you were given a 60-day transition period to join the new broadband affordability program that has taken its place. That transition period ends today, March 1.

The new program is called the Affordable Connectivity Program. It’s very similar to the old one, but there are a couple of key differences. In short, the ACP is now available to more people, but the program is less generous. The previous monthly subsidy of $50 is dropping to $30 for most folks. If you didn’t qualify for the original program, check to see if you are eligible for the new ACP, as it expands the income cutoffs from 135% of the poverty line to 200%. Follow the link above for more eligibility and enrollment details.



Of course, not everyone will be eligible for the federal discount as it’s aimed at lower-income households. Don’t qualify but still struggle to pay for broadband? You may be able to lower your bill by reducing your speeds or simplifying your plan. Sometimes, simply telling your internet provider that you’re shopping around for lower prices could prompt them to give you a discount.

3. Use it or lose it: March Flexible Spending Account deadlines

Get ready to stock up on over-the-counter medicines, first-aid kits, COVID-19 supplies and more. Why? A common Flexible Spending Account (FSA) deadline is on the horizon, which means many of you may have money you need (yes, need) to spend in the coming days.

FSAs are a special savings perk through your employer that allows you to set aside pre-tax money for certain health care expenses. The catch is that there’s a “use-it-or-lost-it” stipulation for the money you contribute into the account. More than 50 million workers in the private sector have access to an FSA, according to the Labor Department. If you’re one of them, you should check with your HR department ASAP about your company’s FSA deadlines.

Some employers set a hard Dec. 31 deadline to spend money in an FSA. But many allow for a “grace period” to use up your funds. That grace period commonly ends on March 15. If you don’t spend down your FSA by your company’s deadline, that money typically goes poof.

Note that employers also often set March 31 deadlines to submit receipts and claims for FSA purchases from the prior year, so if you spent on covered items or procedures last year, you still have time to claim them.

Finally, there’s a new reason to make sure you understand your FSA deadlines this year. The second pandemic stimulus package allowed employers to expand their grace periods for up to 12 months for 2020 and 2021 FSA programs. That means you may have until Dec 2022 to spend last year’s FSA money. This law was completely optional though, so it’s all up to your employer.

Money Classic

To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we've combed through decades of our print magazines to find hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have withstood the test of time. Dive into the archives with us.

Sign Up

4. Prep for higher interest rates this month

You may have been hearing a lot of how interest rates are going to rise soon. Here’s why: On March 15 and 16, members of the Federal Reserve System, also known as the Fed, will gather for its next Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

At this meeting, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates somewhere between 0.25% and 0.5% in an effort to rein in inflation. Experts predict this interest rate hike will be the first of several throughout 2022.

What does that have to do with your wallet? A lot, actually.

Writing for Money, Anna-Louise Jackson recently detailed several things you should consider ahead of the rate hikes. Chief among them: refinancing your loans (especially mortgages or student loans) and paying off high interest debt.

In short, for you, the consumer, the cost of borrowing is likely to get more expensive in the coming weeks. However, there is an upshot. The interest rates — the APYs, in this instance — for savings accounts and certificates of deposit also tend to rise along with the Fed’s rates. That makes it a good time to shop around for a new savings account.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the average national interest rate for savings accounts is a puny 0.06%. Even the best savings accounts right now are offering only about 0.5%. We should soon see these APYs start to rise, and that could mean more money in your rainy-day fund.

More from Money:

Best Mortgage Lenders of March 2022

How ‘I Bonds’ Can Rescue Your Savings From Inflation

Short on Cash? Cute Payday Apps Aren’t Your Friend

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.