4 Best Momentum Stocks Worth a Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

The Driehaus strategy can be applied to choose the best momentum stocks. The plan applies the “buy high and sell higher" theory, a successful investment approach that helped Richard Driehaus earn a place in Barron’s All-Century Team

To that end, stocks like Wingstop WING, Medpace MEDP, Comfort Systems USA FIX and HCI Group HCI have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Screening Parameters

To make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal for taking advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,743 stocks to only 16.

Here are four of the 16 stocks:

Wingstop franchises and operates restaurants. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for WING is 21.4%, on average.

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MEDP is 12.8%, on average.

Comfort Systems USA provides comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for FIX is nearly 20%, on average.

HCI Group is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate, and reinsurance. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for HCI is 139.2%, on average.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

