4 Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

Any investor with an appetite for high risk may apply Richard Herman Driehaus’ investing strategy for higher returns. The strategy focuses on the “buy high and sell higher” rule and tends to pick momentum stocks. No doubt, it’s a successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

To that end, stocks like Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD, Global Partners GLP, LPL Financial LPLA and Esquire Financial ESQ have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Look at Driehaus’ Strategy

After a detailed study of the Driehaus’ strategy, American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was created to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.

“I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around,” Driehaus had said in an interview.

Screening Parameters

The percentage 50-day moving average is one of the key criteria in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend. It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator – positive relative strength – has also been included in this strategy.

In order to make the strategy more profitable, we have only considered those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) as well as a momentum score of ‘A’ or ‘B’. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of ‘A’ or ‘B’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal to take advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of over 7,720 stocks to only 16.

Here are four of the 16 stocks:

Ethan Allen Interiors is a leading interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishing. Ethan Allen Interiors has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ETD is 36%, on average.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by the affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for GLP is 287.2%, on average.

LPL Financial is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm. LPL Financial has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for LPLA is 9.1%, on average.

Esquire Financial is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Esquire Financial has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ESQ is 6.4%, on average.

