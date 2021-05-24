4 Best Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was moderate last week. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000 lost about 0.4%, 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively while the Nasdaq Composite gained about 0.3%. Rising Inflation has been playing foul on the stock market lately.

Federal Reserve officials showed cautious optimism about U.S. economic recovery at the central bank’s April meeting, with some officials intending to discuss the scaling back of its massive bond purchases “at some point” (read: Taper Talks to Start Soon? ETFs to Win).

This has contributed to rising rate worries and caused occasional slump in the market. On the other hand, a flare-up in coronavirus cases in parts of Asia has sparked concerns over the pace of a global economic recovery.

India and other parts of Southeast Asia are fighting a fresh surge in cases and imposing fresh lockdowns, with relatively slow vaccine rollouts and delays in reopening the economy (read: Looking for Quality Exposure? Buy These ETFs).

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few leveraged ETFs/ETNs that won last week.

Microsectors Gold Miners 3X ETN GDXU – Up 11.6%

As the markets went volatile, demand for safe-haven assets like gold went up. The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs is linked to three times leveraged participation in the performance of the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index. The expense ratio of the ETN is 0.95%.

Proshares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF UCYB – Up 7.4%

Cybersecurity stocks also had a great stretch last week. The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index.

Semiconductor Bull 3X Direxion SOXL – Up 6.9%

By now, the global chip crunch is known to all. Investors should note that the rising work-learn-and-shop-from-home trend has boosted demand for tech gadgets and caused chip shortages. Higher demand and lower supply, in turn, has boosted the prices of semiconductor stocks. The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index.

Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Direxion PILL – Up 6.1%

The COVID-19 vaccines have kept the space hot in recent times. The Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses of 300% of the performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.00%.

