4 Best International Cities to Buy a House in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Experts

As U.S. housing prices rise and fall, interest rates rise (and then rise even more) and the economy remains unpredictable, the question of where to buy property can get confusing.

Real estate remains a strong investment as long as you’re making it wisely. And, as with most things, it’s all about location, location, location. But how do you know where to buy your next property, whether it will be owner-occupied, a vacation home, a rental, or something in between?

Many real estate investors and potential expats are looking beyond the United States to cities abroad. As a result, there is still an incredible untapped opportunity for growth and return on investment. The cities listed here are the best international cities because of factors like quality of life, tax rates, and political and economic stability, among other things. Additionally, here are seven types of homes whose value will soar in 2025.

4. Singapore

You may not think Singapore is the ideal place because the cost of living is a bit higher than other cities, but it should be on your list. Singapore is a city-state just south of Malaysia. It is one of the safest cities with a high quality of life and one of the most developed infrastructures.

The city is also politically and economically stable, so you can feel good about investing there. As Grant Hill at Find Hokkaido Agents says, “Prices are already relatively high, but because Singapore has an excellent reputation for stability and is increasingly a major force in Asia, the outlook for property values in Singapore is bullish.”

This means that you might pay a bit more to break into the real estate market here, but your return on investment will likely only increase over time. Singapore is a safe bet all around.

3. Sapporo

If you’ve been hoping to break into real estate in a beautiful, temperate, thriving Asian city, look no further than Sapporo, Japan. Sapporo is located on the northernmost Japanese island of Hokkaido, and it is mostly known as a winter wonderland. In fact, it was the first Asian city to host the Winter Olympics in 1972.

Today, real estate prices are shooting through the roof, so this is an investment you’ll want to jump on quickly. As Hill says, “Sapporo real estate has appreciated at twice the rate of Tokyo and is up 80% in the last 10 years.”

Japan has one of the best quality of life in the world, with low infant mortality rates and the third-highest life expectancy. Sapporo offers a walkable environment and a wealth of both beaches and ski resorts, with a temperature that remains between 26 degrees and 70 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year.

Taxes in Japan are relatively high, 45% at the top income level, but the tradeoff is a strong social safety net and one of the cleanest countries in the world. The infrastructure in Sapporo is unmatched, and the city only continues to grow and progress.

If you’re looking to become part of a growing city that remains safe, stable, and friendly to expats, Sapporo should be at the top of your list.

2. Tbilisi

Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, sits at an interesting intersection of Western Europe, Russia, and Asia. It was once a popular destination along the Silk Road, so it is home to thousands of years of multicultural history. You can see this reality in the food, the architecture, and the culture. And Tbilisi remains popular with real estate investors today.

Its location also makes Tbilisi an escape from the political conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and, as Hill notes, “Tbilisi has a population of over 1 MM people. Georgian cities like Tbilisi are friendly to foreign real estate investment.” Hill also says that “Georgia is also in consideration for joining the EU.”

Real estate is affordable here despite being the most expensive housing in Georgia. You can buy a one-bedroom apartment for as low as $55,000 USD or scale up to luxury homes well into the millions.

The IMF expects the economy to continue to grow over the next several years, alongside housing prices. This projection makes it ideal for real estate investors. Furthermore, tax rates are low, hovering around 20% for local source income. Meanwhile, the cost of living remains low, but its location as a capital city makes the quality of life high.

1. Playa del Carmen

Of course, we can’t leave an article about international real estate without discussing Mexico. The city of Playa del Carmen is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and it is filled with expats from all over the world. Located on the Riviera Maya, it’s nearby water and beaches.

Although Playa del Carmen is growing rapidly, especially with the introduction of the Tren Maya, which brings both natives of Mexico and tourists throughout the Yucatan Peninsula, real estate prices remain relatively low. You can buy a nice house for $200,000, or invest in a luxury beachfront property for closer to $1 million.

Yes, it may be more expensive than other locations around the world, but Mexico is a major attraction for Canadians and Americans hoping to make their US dollars stretch further, and that’s still possible in Mexico. The cost of living is low, while the quality of living in bigger cities like Playa del Carmen is high.

As Sally Sudol, a managing director at The Agency Riviera Maya, says, “Playa is one of the fastest growing towns in southeast Mexico and is at the forefront when it comes to luxury apartments and penthouses that are just minutes from the famous Mexican Caribbean beaches. The close proximity of Playa del Carmen to Cancun Airport, cenotes, the Mayan Ruins and other popular nearby towns make it a no brainer when it comes to real estate investment.”

So, for Americans, you’ll be close to home, but you’ll have way more amenities at a fraction of the price.

In the end, there are many cities around the world that offer a high quality of life, affordable tax rates and cost of living, beautiful homes in with spectacular views, and great food. Not to mention friendly people and safe, walkable environments. It will really just come down to your own personal preferences.

