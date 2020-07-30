4 Best Healthcare Mutual Funds to Bet on for the Rest of 2020

America's healthcare industry had been performing remarkably throughout 2019 and has continued the momentum so far this year. This industry has also attracted extended attention following the coronavirus outbreak. As the virus continues to wreck havoc across the globe, investors has shifted focus on those biotechnology companies that have shown progress in development of a potential cure from COVID-19.

So far 142 vaccine candidates are in early development with 35 of them in clinical trials. Of this, only five are vaccines inches away from approval and large scale vaccine trials are about to begin. The University of Oxford’s vaccine candidates have been showing promising results and Phase 3 clinical trials are in progress with thousands of volunteers.

The U.S. government has so far invested $1 billion each in five different projects, either in the form of funding or in advance deals. The companies in limelight for vaccine race are Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, Astra Zeneca, Novavax and Pfizer. On successful discovery, these companies can supply 100 to 400 million doses to American citizens. In fact, Pfizer aims to produce about 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. On Jul 22, Pfizer struck a deal with the U.S. government to provide 600 million doses for $1.95 billion.

Moderna’s mRNA program helps immune system recognize and neutralize the virus by mimicking it surface. The program has received nearly a billion dollar from the U.S. government and helps in financing Moderna’s multiple vaccine candidates under the Operation Wrap Seed Program. The company aims to produce around 500 million to 1 billion doses a year, beginning 2021.

Apart from the coronavirus-led vaccine race, another constant factor that grabs investors’ attention toward biotech companies is progress in clinical-trial stages, making them bet on long-term prospects of drugs or therapies. Moreover, these companies characteristically survive market gyrations and recessions.

Given the current scenario, analysts also expect some of the biotech stocks to skyrocket and rake in big gains, thereby boosting the overall healthcare industry. With multiple companies having impressive products in pipelines which are likely to become blockbuster drugs or therapies, the biotech industry is sure to maintain a northward movement. Meanwhile, biotech ETFs has also seen an uptick so far this year. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has gained 13.4% so far this year, while both SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) and First Trust Amex Biotechnology Index (FBT) have added nearly 18% year to date.

Top 4 Healthcare Funds to Buy

Given the current scenario, we have highlighted four healthcare mutual funds carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and are poised to gain. Moreover, these funds have encouraging year-to-date (YTD) returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $5000. We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio FBIOX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in common stocks of companies mostly engaged in the research, development and distribution of biotechnological products. This non-diversified fund invests in both domestic and foreign companies.

This Zacks sector – Health product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund's return over the YTD benchmark is nearly 14%. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FBIOX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.72%, which is below the category average of 1.26%.

Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund Advisor Class FTDZX aims for capital appreciation by investing majority of its assets in securities of companies that are engaged in the production and distribution of products and services from the healthcare industry.

This Zacks sector – Health product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund's return over the YTD benchmark is 13.1%. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FTDZX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.77%, which is below the category average of 1.26%.

Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio FSPHX invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are engaged in operations in healthcare-related industries. The fund mostly invests in equity securities, depositary receipts and securities convertible into equity securities. FSPHX aims for capital appreciation.

This Zacks sector – Health product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund's return over the YTD benchmark is 8.6%. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FSPHX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.70%, which is below the category average of 1.26%.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund PRHSX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests nearly 80% of its assets in common stocks of companies mostly engaged in research, production and distribution of products and services in the healthcare-related industry. This non-diversified fund mostly invests in mid- and large-capitalization companies.

This Zacks sector – Health product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund's return over the YTD benchmark is 6.9%. To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

PRHSX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.76%, which is below the category average of 1.26%.

