4 Best Gold & Silver Stocks to Buy As Prices Hit New Highs

Gold and silver prices have surged to new record highs as investors turn to safe-haven assets amid heightened uncertainty. Gold delivered an exceptional rally in 2025, gaining more than 65% and ending the year around $4,325 per ounce. Silver performed even more strongly with gains of over 150%. Silver got an additional boost from industrial use as it plays a key role in electric vehicle production and AI data centers, adding structural demand on top of its investment appeal.

The strong momentum continues in 2026, with both metals climbing to fresh highs today. Gold crossed $4,600 per ounce for the first time, while silver touched a record of $83.96 per ounce.

You can capitalize on the bullish momentum of gold and silver by investing in stocks like Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS and Hecla Mining HL.

What’s Driving the Gold & Silver Rally

The latest rally is being driven by geopolitical tensions, concerns about the global economy and expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States.

Growing geopolitical risks have strengthened safe-haven buying. Unrest in Iran has created serious tension, with reports of heavy casualties and threats against U.S. military bases. Additionally, the United States’ capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and U.S. President Trump’s attempt to acquire Greenland have strained relations with Europe.

Investors are also reacting to political pressure on the Federal Reserve and the criminal probe controversy surrounding Fed Chair Jerome Powell. His comments about the Trump administration threatening indictment added to uncertainty, increasing demand for precious metals.

At the same time, at least two Fed rate cuts are expected this year. A weak job environment, high oil prices, inflation worries and overall instability support the case for lower interest rates. Non-yielding assets like gold and silver tend to perform well in such conditions because lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding them.

With gold and silver touching record highs, central banks continuing to build reserves, and geopolitics remaining uncertain, these precious metals remain attractive options for investors.

4 Stocks to Buy

Toronto-based Agnico Eagle is one of the world’s leading gold producers, with mining operations across Canada, Mexico and Finland. The company’s growth story strengthened after merging with Kirkland Lake Gold. Projects like Odyssey at Canadian Malartic Complex, along with Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver, and San Nicolás, are expected to help AEM deliver higher production and stronger cash flow going forward.

In the last reported quarter, Agnico Eagle delivered record adjusted net income, generated strong free cash flow, and continued to reduce debt.The company is simultaneously advancing multi-year growth projects, while maintaining dividends and buybacks, which are hallmarks of disciplined capital allocation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 11% and 23%, respectively. Over the past 60 days, EPS estimates for 2026 have risen by 32 cents. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Denver-based Royal Gold is a precious-metals royalty and streaming company, offering gold-centric exposure with minimal operating and capital cost risk across a diversified portfolio.New contributions from Côté Gold, Mara Rosa and Manh Choh, plus incremental portfolio additions and a support agreement tied to Mount Milligan, broaden near-term cash-flow drivers. Acquisitions of Sandstorm Gold and Horizon Copper have added 40 producing assets to RGLD’s portfolio and boosted prospects.

In the last reported quarter, Royal Gold logged record revenues, driven by higher average metal prices, gold sales from Andacollo and Rainy River and increased production from Peñasquito. The company is focused on the allocation of its strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new businesses.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD’s 2026 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 32%. Over the past 60 days, EPS estimates for 2026 have risen by 52 cents. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver is a leading silver and gold producer in the Americas, with operations in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. The acquisition of MAG Silver expanded its silver reserves and added a 44% joint venture interest in Mexico’s Juanicipio mine, along with full ownership of the Larder exploration project and an earn-in interest in Deer Trail.

In the last reported quarter, Pan American Silver reported higher year-over-year revenues and record cash inflow, enabling an increase in its quarterly dividend. Strong drilling results and discovery of high-grade silver zones at La Colorada Skarn are expected to increase PAAS’ mineral resources and support long-term mine life across its operations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’ 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 25% and 66%, respectively. Over the past 60 days, EPS estimates for 2026 have risen by 30 cents. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Idaho-based Hecla Mining is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada, with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, and a developing mine in Yukon. The company also holds several exploration and pre-development projects in top silver and gold districts across North America.

In the last reported quarter, strong production and revenues, along with solid cash generation, enabled Hecla Mining to reduce debt. The company is advancing Keno Hill toward commercial production through investments in key infrastructure. Recent exploration progress includes the Polaris Project in Nevada, cleared for 2026 drilling, and the Midas Project, where initial drilling has uncovered high-grade gold along the previously untested Pogo Trend.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HL’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 14% and 38%, respectively. Over the past 60 days, EPS estimates for 2026 have risen 17 cents. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.