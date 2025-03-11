4 Best First Hybrid Jobs That Pay Over $100K

Whether it’s to cut costs, improve work-life balance or increase productivity, hybrid jobs have become a hot commodity in 2025. Hybrid jobs allow employees to split their time between working from home and commuting to the office, making great first jobs. The flexibility isn’t a trade-off for a lower salary either. There are plenty of hybrid jobs that can pay over $100,000 annually.

With salary data from Indeed, here are some of the best hybrid jobs to consider.

UX Designer

Annual salary range: $83,059 to $187,945 ($124,942 on average)

User experience (UX) designers enhance the usability of products, apps, software programs and websites. Their main responsibility is to boost user satisfaction and experiences. These designers conduct interviews with users, test interfaces and find solutions and improvements to user-friendliness issues.

Employers look for UX designers to have a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a design-related field. UX designers should also be familiar with basic front-end programming languages like HTML, CSS and JavaScript. The number of days per week a UX designer must go into the office will vary, with some tech companies requiring employees to come into the office full time, while others may just require two or three days a week.

Video Editor

Annual salary range: $32,971 to $152,748 ($70,966 on average)

Video editors use computer software to stylistically put together video and audio clips to create a finished product. A video editor’s job can vary greatly depending on their employer or client. Work may range from commercial advertisements to professionally shot business training videos to influencer vlogs.

Video editing is a skill-based job, and employers may not require a formal degree. Editors may want to earn certifications to show they are capable of using specific types of editing software. The employer will determine how often the video editor must go into the office, which may depend on equipment needs.

Data Scientist

Annual salary range: $79,621 to $200,050 ($126,207 on average)

Data scientists collect, organize and analyze large sets of data. They interpret the data to compare company processes and make predictions about what will happen and what should change within a business. They must create automation tools to collect and sort data as well as write reports for shareholders and business leaders.

Most data scientists get a master’s degree in a field such as computer science, data science or statistics. Employers may also require entry-level employees to complete an internship before working full time. Days in the office can vary, with some data scientist jobs fully remote.

Software Developer

Annual salary range: $77,822 to $194,562 ($124,049 on average)

Software developers write, test and revise computer code to create and update computer software. Developers specialize in certain areas. Front-end developers work on the part of the software that a user interacts with, back-end developers code the server side of the programs and full-stack developers can work on both sides. Software developers may spend a lot of time troubleshooting and debugging code to improve issues within the software.

Many software developers get a bachelor’s degree in computer science. However, knowledge of the specific programming languages and certifications may be enough for some employers. Some companies have policies requiring developers to spend most of their time in the office, but many offer a lot of flexibility in working from home as well.

