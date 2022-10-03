4 Best ETF Areas of Last Week That Are Up At Least 5%

Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 2.9%), the Dow Jones (down 2.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 0.9%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.

There were market declines led by Apple (AAPL) after it dropped plans to boost production of its new iPhones. Bloomberg reported Apple had told suppliers to cut efforts to increase assembly of its iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, as quoted on Financial Express.

A crash in Apple had a spillover effect on big tech companies. Meta Platforms slumped after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans to reduce headcount for the first time ever. Meta’s slowing user growth has been a drag on the company this year. Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. – all dropped last week.

The S&P 500 has fallen to a fresh 2022 low. As for as the U.S. treasury yields are concerned, benchmark treasury yield started the week at 3.88%, hit a high of 3.97% and ended the week at 3.83%. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF areas that have gained at least 5%.

Hedge ETF

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF CYA – Up 8.6%

The Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) seeks to provide income and capital appreciation while protecting against significant downside risk to investors with a standalone solution for hedging diversified portfolios against severe equity market selloffs. The fund invests in high income strategies to help fund the option purchases. Net expense ratio of the fund is 0.50%.

Metal Miners

Global X Silver Miners ETF SIL – Up 8.5%

Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM – Up 8.1%

Gold and silver mining stocks probably have gained from a declining greenback. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP lost about 1.6% last week. This has probably helped gold prices last week. Since mining stocks often act as leveraged play of the underlying metal, gold and silver miners gained last week.

Healthcare & Biotech

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF IBRN – Up 7.9%

Bioshares Biotech Clinical Trial BBC – Up 6.5%

Healthcare stocks act as relatively safer bets amid market turmoil. Per FT, hedge funds have started buying beaten-down biotech stocks, since they believe that ultra-cheap valuations could revive M&A activity in the space. Many big pharma companies are looking to boost their drug pipelines through acquisitions (read: Should You Buy Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks & ETFs?).

Biotech stocks were huge beneficiaries of the pandemic as many of these companies were developing new vaccines and treatments for Covid-19, leading to a surge in IPOs and venture capital investments.

Global Technology ETF

Sofi Web 3 ETF TWEB – Up 6.7%

The underlying SoFi Solactive ARTIS Web 3.0 Index tracks the equity securities of publicly-traded U.S. & non-US companies in developed & emerging markets based on the provision of products & services that potentially stand to benefit from the adoption & usage of technologies expected to grow & support the functioning of the anticipated third generation of internet services for websites & applications.



