4 Best Credit Cards for Streaming Services: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime

As streaming services have exploded in popularity over the past few years, credit card issuers have started offering more rewards and benefits to attract and reward users of these services.

Some of the best credit cards offers already include reward categories or credits specific to streaming services. So which cards are best for streaming services? We've broken down four of our favorites, which can earn you cash back on other categories, too.

Best Credit Cards for Streaming Services

Best for Highest Reward Rate

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (Review) has the highest cash back reward rate for streaming services compared to all other cards.

This card comes with a very high rate of 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets and for U.S. streaming services on up to $6,000 annual spending, and then your 6% rate falls to 1% cash back. That makes it a great card for grocery spending on top of the streaming service cash back.

You'll also get 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit purchases, which is a pretty solid reward rate. All other purchases will earn 1% cash back.

There’s a $95 annual fee for this card after the first year, but it's easy to come out ahead as long as you make the most of the bonus categories.

A solid runner-up in this category is the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card (Review), which offers 3X points per dollar for eligible streaming services, among other bonus categories. Since points are worth 1 cent each, this card basically provides 3% cash back on streaming services.

Best for Rotating Reward Categories

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ (Review) has no annual fee and lots of reward-earning potential, featuring both static and rotating reward categories.

There are 5% rotating quarterly cash back categories for the Freedom Flex, which sometimes include certain streaming services. This card may not earn you year-round rewards on streaming services, but since it has no annual fee, you may benefit from pairing it with another card and taking advantage of the other quarterly categories.

Best for Streaming Benefits

The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card (Review) has no annual fee, is made of metal, and earns the equivalent of 2% on eligible streaming services.

Beyond the bonus category, you can get an extra $15 statement credit each year toward streaming services. To qualify for this unique card benefit, just use the card to pay for a streaming service for 11 consecutive months.

Best for Flat-Rate Cash Back

The Citi® Double Cash Card (Review) has no annual fee and provides one of the best all-around flat cash back rates on all purchases.

You may not earn as much on streaming services with this card as with other cards, but you won't have any reward categories to consider. It's simple: earn 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you make the purchase and another 1% when you pay it off).

Since it has no annual fee, you may also choose to use multiple credit cards, and only use this card when another card wouldn't earn you more on a purchase, whether it's a streaming service or something else.

Which Streaming Services are Covered?

The specific subscriptions that are covered by rewards and statement credits can vary depending on the card, but most cards cover a wide number of video and audio streaming services.

Most include popular video services, like Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple TV+, Cinemax, Crunchyroll, Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Showtime, Sling TV, Vudu, and YouTube Premium.

When it comes to audio, they generally include Apple Music, Audible, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, and TIDAL Music.

Wrapping Up

The cash back and benefits credit cards provide for streaming services won't help you retire early, but like with any category of expense, using the right credit card can be a nice way to offset purchases you're already making.

If you're already looking for a new grocery credit card or 0% intro APR offer, for example, you might as well consider what streaming rewards you may be able to get as part of the package.

For a more detailed breakdown of the cards discussed, see the original post on Credit Card Insider.

