4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700

If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either.

The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.

Ranges vary by scoring model, and different card issuers have different standards. But according to Experian, scores between 580-669 are generally considered fair, and 670-739 is usually considered good. To avoid rolling the dice with a hard inquiry, use the card issuer’s preapproval tool to gauge your odds before you apply without impacting your credit.

No credit score guarantees approval for any card, and issuers generally don’t list recommended scores. But they do offer guidelines for terms like “fair,” “good” or “excellent” credit to target specific applicants.

If you’re in the 600s, you’re either fair or good — here are some of the best cards for both ratings.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

If you’re in the high 600s and your other financials are strong, take a shot at the Chase Freedom Unlimited Visa card. Consistently ranked as one of the best daily-use cards on the market, it delivers perks usually reserved for people with excellent credit.

U.S. News and World Report says you should have a score of at least 670 to apply.

If you make the grade, you’ll have a shot at one of the best bonuses for any card with no annual fee. Cardholders receive cash back on everyday purchases — 5% back on travel purchases, 3% on drugstore and restaurant purchases and 1.5% for everything else. Better yet, the points never expire.

New cardholders receive a bonus 1.5% in cashback on every purchase up to $20,000 spent in the first year — worth up to $300.

Capital One SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit

Like Chase Freedom Unlimited, the Capital One SavorOne card offers rewards that you’d typically expect to earn only if you have excellent credit — but if you’re in the 600s, you’re in contention.

Capital One states that this card is for applicants with “good” credit. The bank recommends applying if you:

Have not declared bankruptcy or defaulted on a loan in the past 5 years.

Have a credit card or loan.

Have not been more than 30 days late on any payment in the last year.

If you’re approved, you’ll earn unlimited 3% cash back on groceries, streaming, dining and entertainment. On all other purchases, you’ll still earn 1% cash back 1% back on everything else — all with no annual fee.

Capital One QuicksilverOne

Credit Karma calls QuicksilverOne “an accessible cash back card.” It’s open to those with average, fair and even limited credit, so if you’re in the low 600s, this card is a good place to start. It’s designed for people who, like you, are working to build better credit.

Capital One says it’s for applicants with “fair” credit, who should apply even if they:

Have defaulted on a loan in the past five years

Have a limited credit history

Had a credit card for less than three years, including students, people new to the U.S., or authorized users on someone else’s credit card

You’ll get 1.5% unlimited cash back on everyday purchases — an excellent perk for a fair-credit card that can quickly negate the $39 annual fee. The APR is a high rate, but those trying to build credit will love that you’ll be reviewed for a higher credit line in as little as six months.

Petal 2 Visa Credit Card

Forbes calls Petal 2 from WebBank “one of the best of the bunch when it comes to cards aimed at those with less-than-stellar credit.”

Those in the low 600s are certainly in the running. The card has no fees whatsoever — a rarity for this class of cards — including annual fees, foreign transaction fees and even late fees.

Petal 2 incentivizes responsible card use with a unique cash-back structure. You get 1% cash back right away when you make a purchase, but that’s bumped up to 1.5% after you make 12 on-time monthly payments. In addition, you can score bonus cash back of 2%-10% at select merchants.

You’ll get a credit limit between $300 and $10,000, which can grow as you stay in good standing over time, and you’ll build credit with responsible use as the card reports to all three bureaus.

