4 Bank Stocks I Bought After the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sent investors running from many bank stocks in fear. Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall took a different approach, leveraging his knowledge of the banking sector to find opportunities to buy. In this video, he explains to fellow Fool Tyler Crowe why he bought more shares of four in particular: Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB), and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 17, 2023. The video was published on March 31, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Bank Of N.t. Butterfield & Son, Central Pacific Financial, Live Oak Bancshares, and SoFi Technologies. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank Of N.t. Butterfield & Son, Central Pacific Financial, and Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.