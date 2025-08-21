4 Bank Accounts That Will Give You Free Money

Getting a bonus offer from a bank is always nice, because any free money added to your account is good money. That being said, it’s even better if you can receive the bonus in just a few business days.

You can easily add hundreds of dollars to your balance just by signing up at several different banks. Whether you are shopping around for a better-fitting experience or want to passively earn some annual percentage yield (APY), opening your next account could make you a nice chunk of cash.

Offers can vary widely in value, deposit requirements, terms and conditions, but if you’re in the market for a new checking or savings account, give these a look.

Wells Fargo Checking Account: $325

The Wells Fargo wagon is coming to town, and though it doesn’t have to dole out free money, you can score this bonus just for signing up as a new checking account customer. The requirements are achievable and pretty straightforward:

Bonus amount: $325

$325 Monthly maintenance fee: $10 service fee, which can be avoided with a $500 minimum daily balance or if your minimum daily balance increases to $1,500 for fee periods that begin on or after October 25, 2025.

$10 service fee, which can be avoided with a $500 minimum daily balance or if your minimum daily balance increases to $1,500 for fee periods that begin on or after October 25, 2025. $500 or more in total qualifying electronic deposits.

Minimum opening deposit requirement: $25

$25 Qualifying activity: First, open a new, eligible checking account with your bonus code. Second, receive $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days of offer enrollment.

First, open a new, eligible checking account with your bonus code. Second, receive $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days of offer enrollment. Offer expires: Oct. 15, 2025

Chase Total Checking: $300

Chase knows its way around a bank promotion. Just by going to the website or downloading the mobile app, you can open a new eligible account today and start earning some free money. Here are a few key takeaways:

Bonus amount: $300

$300 Monthly service fee: $12*

$12* Minimum opening deposit requirement: $0

$0 Qualifying activity: Open a Chase Total Checking account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment

Open a Chase Total Checking account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment Offer expires: Oct. 15, 2025

*Chase Total Checking has a monthly fee of $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period: Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.

SoFi Checking and Savings: $300

If you are looking for a one-stop shop as far as bank accounts are concerned, then the SoFi Checking and Savings, Member FDIC, is perfect for you. It’s a combination account so you can not only earn interest but also track all of your debit card transactions easier as there are no fees if your account is overdrawn. Here’s how to get the bonus when you open the account:

Bonus amount: $50 to $300

$50 to $300 Monthly maintenance fee: $0

$0 Minimum opening deposit requirement: $0

$0 Qualifying activity: This combination checking-and-savings account offers a bonus you can get in different tiers of either $50 or $300. For example, make at least one direct deposit in any amount before the promotion expiration date. Deposit $1,000 to $4,999.99 to earn a $50 bonus or deposit $5,000 or more to earn a $300 bonus.

This combination checking-and-savings account offers a bonus you can get in different tiers of either $50 or $300. For example, make at least one direct deposit in any amount before the promotion expiration date. Deposit $1,000 to $4,999.99 to earn a $50 bonus or deposit $5,000 or more to earn a $300 bonus. APY: up to *

up to * Offer expires: Jan. 31, 2026

*Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

New and existing Checking and Savings members who have not previously enrolled in Direct Deposit with SoFi are eligible to earn a cash bonus of either $50 (with at least $1,000 total Eligible Direct Deposits received during the Direct Deposit Bonus Period) OR $300 (with at least $5,000 total Eligible Direct Deposits received during the Direct Deposit Bonus Period). Cash bonus will be based on the total amount of Eligible Direct Deposit. If you have satisfied the Eligible Direct Deposit requirements but have not received a cash bonus in your Checking account, please contact us at 855-456-7634 with the details of your Eligible Direct Deposit. Direct Deposit Promotion begins on 12/7/2023 and will be available through 1/31/2026. Full terms at sofi.com/banking. SoFi Checking and Savings is offered through SoFi Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. SoFi members with Eligible Direct Deposit can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the 3.80% APY for savings (including Vaults). Members without Eligible Direct Deposit will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet.

SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.

Overdraft Coverage is limited to $50 on debit card purchases only and is an account benefit available to customers with direct deposits of $1,000 or more during the current 30-day Evaluation

Period as determined by SoFi Bank, N.A. The 30-Day Evaluation Period refers to the “Start Date” and “End Date” set forth on the APY Details page of your account, which comprises a period of

30 calendar days (the “30-Day Evaluation Period”). You can access the APY Details page at any time by logging into your SoFi account on the SoFi mobile app or SoFi website and selecting either

(i) Banking > Savings > Current APY or (ii) Banking > Checking > Current APY. Members with a prior history of non-repayment of negative balances are ineligible for Overdraft Coverage.

We do not charge any account, service or maintenance fees for SoFi Checking and Savings. We do charge a transaction fee to process each outgoing wire transfer. SoFi does not charge a fee for incoming wire transfers, however the sending bank may charge a fee. Our fee policy is subject to change at any time. See the SoFi Checking & Savings Fee Sheet for details at sofi.com/legal/banking-fees/.

Citi Checking With Direct Deposit: $325

If you are looking to open a new checking account, then consider doing so with Citi to earn $325 in free money. You’ll need to make qualifying Enhanced Direct Deposits and complete the required activities:

Bonus amount: $325

$325 Monthly maintenance fee: $15, but can be waived for customers in Relationship Tiers or each month the account has $250 or more in Enhanced Direct Deposits.

$15, but can be waived for customers in Relationship Tiers or each month the account has $250 or more in Enhanced Direct Deposits. Minimum opening deposit requirement: $0

$0 Qualifying activity: You can get this free money by opening a new eligible Citi checking account and making a minimum of two Enhanced Direct Deposits, including Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments, deposits made using Zelle, and digital payments made using ACH via PayPal, Venmo or other payment service providers. Make sure to note that deposits must total at least $3,000 and be made within 90 days of opening the account.

You can get this free money by opening a new eligible Citi checking account and making a minimum of two Enhanced Direct Deposits, including Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments, deposits made using Zelle, and digital payments made using ACH via PayPal, Venmo or other payment service providers. Make sure to note that deposits must total at least $3,000 and be made within 90 days of opening the account. Offer expires: Oct. 6, 2025

