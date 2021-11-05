4 Awesome Things That Might Happen if You Get a Side Hustle

Image source: Getty Images

It's no secret that side hustles have grown increasingly popular through the years. Thanks to the gig economy, it's easier than ever to find a job you can do for a few hours here or there, as time allows. And while taking on a side hustle will mean giving up some downtime, the benefits may be more than worth it. Here are just a few great things that might ensue once you're working that second gig.

1. Your savings might grow

How many times have you pledged to cut back on spending to boost your savings, only to find that the bills somehow keep coming? Even if you're mindful of your spending, it can be difficult to stretch your paycheck so it covers your ongoing expenses and also leaves you with a decent chunk of cash to stick in the bank.

The great thing about getting a side hustle is that those earnings won't already be earmarked for expenses. And that means you might be able to stick every penny, minus what you owe in taxes, into savings so that your balance grows.

2. Your debt might shrink

Being in debt can be financially draining since it means throwing money away on interest. It can also wreak havoc on your mental health. If you're willing and able to work a side hustle, your debt might disappear more quickly, allowing you to stop wasting money on interest and move forward with a clean slate.

3. Your job skills might increase

Working a side hustle where you learn something new could help your performance improve at your main job. And that could set you up for a nice promotion or raise.

In the course of your side hustle, you might manage to boost certain computer skills or communication skills that make you a more valuable employee. Plus, if you do well at that gig, it might give you an overall confidence boost that serves you well professionally.

4. Your career path might change for the better

You might think your main job is perfect for you -- until you start working a side gig that's far more fulfilling. Say you spend your days working in marketing but babysit for a local family to earn money on the side. You may find that spending time with children is far more appealing to you and decide to switch gears and pursue a career in teaching or something else related to childcare or education.

This is just one example, but the point is that your side hustle might teach you some interesting things about yourself. And that could set the stage for a more rewarding career in the long run.

If you're on the fence about getting a side hustle, why not give it a go for a few months and see how things play out? If you find that you're struggling to fit in those extra hours, you can always go back to working your main job only. But if your side hustle proves to be enjoyable and financially rewarding, then it's something you might really appreciate having.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.