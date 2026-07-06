4 Auto Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend Buying Now

The U.S. auto market held up better than many expected in the first half of 2026. June vehicle sales remain close to the pace seen over the previous three months, signaling a period of stability after a volatile start to the year. Despite geopolitical tensions, elevated fuel prices, and an uncertain policy environment, demand for new vehicles has remained surprisingly resilient, with buyers continuing to make purchases instead of pulling back sharply.

That said, affordability remains a key challenge. High interest rates, rising household expenses, and tighter budgets have made buying a new vehicle more difficult for many consumers. At the same time, strong equity markets and healthy household wealth have helped offset some of these pressures, preventing a steeper slowdown in demand.

Even so, the industry is expected to cool modestly this year. Per Cox Automotive, full-year new-vehicle sales are forecast at 15.8 million units, down 2.9% from 2025. Much of that decline reflects last year's unusually strong performance rather than a sharp deterioration in demand.

While inflation, borrowing costs and cautious consumer spending remain headwinds, the auto industry's resilience has created opportunities for companies with strong fundamentals. Against this backdrop, Wall Street sees several auto stocks as well-positioned to outperform, supported by favorable analyst ratings and upside potential.

4 Broker-Loved Auto Picks

Four auto stocks have been shortlisted with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener. These are Cummins, Inc. CMI, General Motors GM,Garrett Motion Inc. GTX and Dorman Products DORM. Each of these stocks has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with Average Broker Recommendation of 2 or less on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell).

Cummins

Cummins is one of the world's leading manufacturers of engines and powertrain solutions, with a diversified business spanning commercial vehicles, industrial equipment, and power generation. The company is benefiting from robust demand for backup power systems, particularly from data centers and other mission-critical facilities, providing steady growth for its Distribution and Power Systems businesses. It has also raised its outlook for the Engine and Components segments, driven by stronger-than-expected demand for heavy- and medium-duty trucks in North America.

Beyond its core operations, Cummins continues to invest in technologies that support the transition to cleaner transportation. Its collaboration with Komatsu to develop hybrid powertrains for mining haul trucks highlights its commitment to long-term growth and decarbonization. Backed by a strong balance sheet, shareholder-friendly capital allocation, and an investment-grade credit profile, Cummins remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable value over the long run.

Out of the 20 brokers covering CMI stock, 13 have Strong Buy/Buy recommendations, giving the company an ABR of 1.75. The Wall Street average price target of $733.35/share suggests a nearly 11% upside for the stock from the current levels.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

General Motors

General Motors remains one of the strongest legacy automakers, backed by its leadership in the U.S. market and a highly profitable lineup of trucks and SUVs. Disciplined pricing and lower incentive spending continue to support margins, while its China business is stabilizing after restructuring efforts, with management expecting it to remain profitable in 2026.

Beyond vehicle sales, GM is rapidly expanding its high-margin software and services business through OnStar and Super Cruise. Digital revenues grew more than 20% year over year in the first quarter, and management expects it to reach about $3.1 billion in 2026 as its subscriber base continues to expand. The company also boasts a strong balance sheet, ending the first quarter with more than $19 billion in automotive cash. This financial strength gives GM the flexibility to invest in future growth while continuing share buybacks and dividend payments to reward shareholders.

Out of the 29 brokers covering GM stock, 20 have Strong Buy/Buy recommendations, giving the company an ABR of 1.84. The Wall Street average price target of $94.07/share suggests a nearly 24% upside for the stock from the current levels.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

Garrett

Garrett is strengthening its position as a leader in turbocharging technology while expanding into faster-growing electrification and industrial markets. The company continues to secure new program awards, supported by its strong engineering capabilities and broad technology portfolio. At the same time, Garrett is making steady progress toward its goal of generating about $1 billion in zero-emission technology revenues by 2030. Its portfolio includes high-speed e-powertrain solutions, fuel-cell compressors, and e-cooling compressors, positioning the company to benefit from the shift toward cleaner mobility.

Beyond automotive, Garrett is diversifying into HVAC, industrial cooling, and power-generation markets with its new oil-free centrifugal compressor technology, which offers meaningful energy-efficiency improvements over conventional systems. Management's upbeat 2026 outlook further reinforces confidence in the company's growth trajectory, while its expanding presence across both traditional and emerging technologies provides multiple long-term growth opportunities for investors.

Four of the six brokers covering GTX stock have Strong Buy/Buy recommendations, giving the company an ABR of 1.83. The Wall Street average price target of $35.60/share suggests a nearly 12% upside for the stock from the current levels.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote

Dorman

Dorman is well-positioned to benefit from resilient demand in the automotive aftermarket, supported by an aging vehicle fleet and consumers keeping vehicles on the road for longer. Dorman is benefiting from its innovation-led strategy, developing replacement parts that improve on original equipment designs and help the company gain market share in the automotive aftermarket. Its expanding portfolio of complex electronic components, which management expects to grow faster than the overall business, provides another important growth driver.

Management expects margins to improve through the remainder of 2026 as tariff-related costs ease and benefits from supplier diversification, productivity, and automation initiatives begin to materialize. Dorman also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, reflecting confidence in sustained sales growth and profitability. With low leverage, ample liquidity and strong cash generation, Dorman has the financial flexibility to invest in product innovation, pursue strategic acquisitions, and continue returning capital to shareholders.

Eight of the nine brokers covering DORM stock have Strong Buy/Buy recommendations, giving the company an ABR of 1.22. The Wall Street average price target of $152.25/share suggests a nearly 11% upside for the stock from the current levels.

Dorman Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dorman Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dorman Products, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.