4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Soar in the Second Half of 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) investing remains the prevailing market theme, and it doesn't appear to be slowing. Even though 2025 is halfway over, there are still plenty of AI stocks that are worth your investment dollars and could see impressive growth throughout the rest of the year.

Among the top options that could soar are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). These four stocks have various reasons for potential growth, but I wouldn't be surprised to see each one substantially higher six months from now.

Nvidia

Nvidia may seem like an odd inclusion here. It's up around 30% this year and is already the world's largest company. However, I don't think the market has fully baked in the incredible news Nvidia recently received.

In April, the U.S. government revoked an export license that allowed Nvidia to ship H20 chips to China. The company recently announced that it is reapplying for that license and have been assured that the U.S. government will grant it. The loss of the China license had a significant impact on Nvidia's projected Q2 growth. Without it, the company expects 50% year-over-year growth, which is still quite strong. However, including the projected $8 billion in H20 sales, that figure rises to 77%.

While there isn't time for H20 sales to make an impact on Q2 results, they can affect Nvidia's Q3 and Q4 guidance, which could cause shares to soar as a result.

Alphabet and Adobe

Alphabet and Adobe are among the least loved stocks on the market right now. Despite years of strong performance and excellent shareholder returns, each now trades at a significant discount to the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

With the S&P 500 trading for 23.7 times forward earnings, these two are both far cheaper than the market. The reason for the discount is the market assumes that generative AI will disrupt both of these companies.

While it's true that both businesses may experience some disruption over the long term, the reality is that each company is deeply ingrained in its end users' minds and has become the industry standard in its respective field. This is a challenging prospect to overcome, and the market's assumption that each company will struggle presents a buying opportunity for investors, as each has delivered excellent results recently.

If each continues to post strong results and give upbeat guidance, don't be surprised if these two stocks take off in the back half of the year.

Amazon

Investing in Amazon isn't about its e-commerce business; it's about cloud computing. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the market leader in cloud computing, and it's growing rapidly thanks to tailwinds in both AI and general migration to the cloud.

AWS also makes up a vast majority of Amazon's operating profits, contributing 63% of profits despite making up only 19% of revenue in Q1. Considering that AWS grew at a 17% pace in Q1, this bodes well for Amazon's stock.

I expect further growth from AWS throughout the year, which will drive Amazon's profits higher. This will enable Amazon's stock to continue its strong growth and potentially soar even higher for the remainder of 2025.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

