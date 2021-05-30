4 Apps That Help You Monitor Your Paid Subscriptions

Image source: Getty Images

Managing your personal finances isn't always easy, especially if you are paying for a lot of subscription services.

Like a lot of people, you may pay for a variety of subscriptions to enjoy products and services in your daily life. Maybe you:

Pay for streaming services to watch your favorite shows

Get meal delivery kits sent to your home

Subscribe to a monthly fitness program

All of these subscriptions can add up, and it can get confusing trying to manage them all. The good news is there are apps that can help you manage and monitor these subscriptions.

Forgetting about subscription can get costly

Most subscriptions require you to add a debit or credit card for payment. Each month, your card will automatically be charged until you cancel the service. If you have so many subscriptions that you forget about some, you may be paying for services that you no longer use. This waste of money can ruin even the best budget or lead to credit card debt.

Using an app to monitor your paid subscriptions is a good idea. These apps will allow you to see how many subscriptions you have, what the total costs are, and the dates that they're up for renewal. These apps can also make it easier for you to manage your subscriptions, and some will even help you cancel the services that you no longer need right in the app. Checking into subscription management apps often can help you keep on top of your subscription spending.

Here are some apps to consider.

1. Truebill

Truebill can help you manage and track how you use your money. You can use the app to see where your money is going, which can lead to less money being wasted on unnecessary expenses. To use the app's features, you'll need to link your financial accounts.

Truebill also finds and tracks all of your subscriptions. You can see how much you're paying every year on these costs and decide if you need them all. This app even includes a premium concierge service that will cancel unwanted subscriptions for you. While this service costs a fee, it's convenient and can help you save time and money.

Availability: Android and iOS devices

Cost: Free with in-app purchase options ranging from $3 to $12/month or $36 to $48/year

2. Subby

Subby is a subscription management app made for Android devices. You can use the free version of the app to add an unlimited amount of subscriptions. Subby is not automated. Instead, users need to add their subscriptions to the app manually. Subby supports multiple currencies, and you can set up reminders to alert you before subscription payments are due.

The app offers a PRO plan for a one-time $2.99 purchase. This paid plan will remove ads, back up to Google Drive, and provide additional capabilities.

Availability: Android devices

Cost: Free to download and use the free version, PRO version is available for a $2.99 one-time fee

3. Outflow

Outflow makes it easy to manage recurring subscriptions. You'll be able to see how much money you're spending in total on subscription fees. Reminders can be set to alert you when a subscription will renew.

Users will need to manually add subscription details within the app. You can connect your Gmail account to Outflow and it will suggest subscriptions to add. Doing this may help you list subscriptions that you forgot about and can help you save some time.

As a bonus, if you pay for international subscription services, Outflow will automatically convert values to your local currency.

Availability: iOS devices

Cost: $1.99 one-time fee

4. Bobby

Bobby is another subscription management app worth looking in to. You can see the total costs of each subscription and set up alerts to be notified when your bills are due. You won't be required to connect your financial accounts; instead, you will need to list subscriptions manually.

Bobby supports monthly and yearly payment cycles. The app also supports foreign currencies.

Availability: Currently, Bobby is only available for iOS devices, but an Android app is in development mode.

Cost: Free for up to four subscriptions, with in-app purchases available ranging from $0.99 to $2.99 for more features

These are some options that can help you stay on track and avoid paying for subscriptions that you no longer need or use. But subscription management apps aren't the only apps that can save you money. Budgeting apps can also help you take charge of your finances and can even give you a clearer picture of your financial health. So if you need help managing your money, it's a good idea to see what an app can do for you.

