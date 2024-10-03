4 Apparel Stocks to Invest in Before the Holiday Season

The holiday season is pivotal for the apparel industry as shoppers flock to stores and online platforms searching for festive outfits and winter essentials. Apparel companies that excel in delivering superior, value-oriented products, along with advanced omnichannel capabilities and extensive customer reach, are poised for success during this crucial period.



Retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Genesco Inc. GCO, The Gap, Inc. GAP and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT are well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated uptick in demand.

Holiday Shopping Trends: Apparel Companies Set for Growth

The apparel industry is set for robust growth this holiday season, driven by a combination of factors that are reshaping the landscape. According to the Mastercard Economics Institute, online apparel sales are expected to rise by 4.5%, while in-store sales in this category are projected to grow by a modest 2%.



A significant contributor to this forecast is the burgeoning millennial population, coupled with steady wage gains and increased internet accessibility. These demographic shifts create an environment ripe for industry expansion as consumers seek a diverse range of fashion choices.



The consistent release of affordable fashion lines has been a key driver. This trend, supported by effective branding efforts, caters to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers. The ability of the industry to balance cost-effectiveness and style has not only broadened its consumer base but also established a resilient foundation for sustained growth.



The synergy among brand awareness, personalized product offerings and the digital landscape ensures that consumers have access to an ever-expanding array of fashion choices. Many apparel companies are capitalizing on the festive spirit by implementing holiday-themed marketing strategies and launching limited-edition products to boost sales.

4 Prominent Apparel Stocks to Invest In

The holiday season unveils promising investment prospects, and the apparel industry is one such segment ripe with opportunities. With inflation gradually easing, purchasing power is improving, fueling increased spending activity. The recent 50-basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve has boosted confidence among Americans. However, the recent port strikes on the East and Gulf Coasts have raised concerns about potential disruption to supply chains during the critical holiday season. Despite this, we have identified four prominent apparel stocks that present strong investment cases.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Brand Visibility & Global Expansion

Abercrombie & Fitch stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition. The introduction of innovative product lines meets specific customer needs and broadens the brand's appeal. Abercrombie & Fitch’s regional operating model, with a focus on the Americas, the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and the APAC (Asia-Pacific), provides a solid foundation for global expansion.



This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 13.1% and 63.4% from the year-ago period. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Genesco: Journeys Group Driving Growth

Genesco is well-positioned for robust growth, driven by several developments across its business segments. The impressive performance of the Journeys division, fueled by product enhancements and marketing initiatives, underscores Genesco's agility in adapting to consumer preferences during key shopping periods. The successful engagement of customers through loyalty programs and a strong digital presence solidifies Genesco’s market position. The company is undertaking initiatives to revitalize the Schuh and Johnston & Murphy brands. With strong partnerships and a clear focus on profitability and market share, Genesco is set to leverage its competitive advantages effectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 17.9% from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3%, on average.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Gap: Redefining Product Offerings

Gap is well-poised for growth as it embraces a multifaceted approach to elevate its brand presence and enhance customer loyalty. By prioritizing product innovation and leveraging consumer insights, the company is redefining its offerings to align more closely with evolving consumer preferences. Its investment in technology and digital channels aims to create a seamless shopping experience that caters to the growing demand for convenience and personalization. Moreover, the emphasis on operational effectiveness and accountability fosters a disciplined approach to inventory and expense management, supporting profitability.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.5% and 31.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 142.8%, on average.



Boot Barn Holdings: A Diverse Product Portfolio

Boot Barn Holdings’ diverse product offerings, which include western wear, boots and outdoor apparel, align well with seasonal trends and attract a broader customer base. The company’s continued investment in enhancing the omnichannel shopping experience allows customers to transition seamlessly between online and physical stores. Targeted marketing campaigns designed to resonate with consumers, along with the introduction of exclusive product lines, distinguish Boot Barn from its competitors. Customer loyalty programs incentivize repeat purchases, while a recovering economy fosters increased consumer confidence and discretionary spending, creating an ideal environment for sales growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.5% and 10.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.



