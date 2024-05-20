4 Analysts Have This To Say About Vera Bradley

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vera Bradley and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vera Bradley. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vera Bradley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vera Bradley's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vera Bradley analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Vera Bradley: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vera Bradley faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.4% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vera Bradley's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Dec 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Sep 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.