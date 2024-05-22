4 Analysts Have This To Say About CVB Financial

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CVB Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.0% lower than the prior average price target of $20.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CVB Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $20.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $20.00 - David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $19.00 - Erik Zwick Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $18.00 -

Delving into CVB Financial's Background

CVB Financial Corp is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. Citizens Business Bank offers banking, lending, and investing services. It provides a full complement of lending products, including commercial, agribusiness, consumer, SBA, real estate, and construction loans, as well as equipment and vehicle leasing. Commercial products include lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending and letters of credit.

CVB Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CVB Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CVB Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 38.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, CVB Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

