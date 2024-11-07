4 Analysts Have This To Say About Zillow Gr

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zillow Gr, revealing an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 30.87% increase from the previous average price target of $57.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zillow Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Neutral $71.00 $54.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $46.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $80.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zillow Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Financial Milestones: Zillow Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

