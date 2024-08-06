4 Analysts Have This To Say About Viper Energy

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.5, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 7.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viper Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $37.00

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Viper Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

