4 Analysts Have This To Say About Teradata

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Teradata, presenting an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 12.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $35.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Teradata is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $32.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $37.00 $42.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $32.00 $37.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $25.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teradata. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teradata compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Teradata's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Teradata's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teradata analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Teradata

Teradata Corp focused on helping organizations improve business performance, enrich customer experiences, and integrate data across the enterprise. The company's platform provides companies with Harmonized Data: Trusted AI: Teradata VantageCloud: Teradata VantageCore: ClearScape Analytics: and Query Grid. The company generates majority of revenue from the United States.

Teradata's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Teradata's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teradata's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradata's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, Teradata faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TDC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Underperform Dec 2021 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TDC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.