4 Analysts Have This To Say About Sangamo Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.0, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

A clear picture of Sangamo Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is a genomic medicine company committed to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases. Its pipeline products include the Priority Neurology Pipeline offers Chronic Neuropathic Pain, Prion Disease, and Neurology; Partnered Programs offer Hemophilia A, Oncology, ALS/FTD, and Huntington's Disease; and Other Pipelines include Fabry Disease, Renal Transplant, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis.

Financial Insights: Sangamo Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sangamo Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -94.79% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sangamo Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10148.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -89.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -32.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

