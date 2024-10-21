4 Analysts Have This To Say About Plexus

Ratings for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Plexus, revealing an average target of $147.25, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $144.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.34% from the previous average price target of $132.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Plexus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $144.00 $114.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Plexus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Plexus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plexus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Plexus: A Closer Look

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Plexus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Plexus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Plexus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plexus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plexus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

