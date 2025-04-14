4 Analysts Have This To Say About Phreesia

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $32.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.77% from the previous average price target of $32.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Phreesia by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Robert Simmons |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $34.00|$36.00 | |Richard Close |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $35.00|$34.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $29.00|$29.00 | |Jessica Tassan |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $33.00|$31.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phreesia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Phreesia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Phreesia's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Phreesia's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phreesia analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phreesia

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improve the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, initial patient contact, registration, automated answering services, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

Financial Milestones: Phreesia's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Phreesia's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.45% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phreesia's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phreesia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phreesia's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

