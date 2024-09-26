4 Analysts Have This To Say About Pediatrix Medical Group

Analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.62, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.37% increase from the previous average price target of $8.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pediatrix Medical Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jack Slevin Jefferies Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $10.00 $8.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Neutral $10.50 $9.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pediatrix Medical Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pediatrix Medical Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Pediatrix Medical Group Better

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment and generates majority of the revenue through neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties.

Pediatrix Medical Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pediatrix Medical Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pediatrix Medical Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Pediatrix Medical Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

