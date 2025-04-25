4 Analysts Have This To Say About Old Second Bancorp

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.0, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 1.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Old Second Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Overweight | $20.00|$22.00 | |Christopher Mcgratty|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $22.00|$24.00 | |Christopher Mcgratty|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $24.00|$22.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $22.00|$21.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Old Second Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Old Second Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Old Second Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Old Second Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It provides consumer and commercial banking products such as demand, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement as well as commercial, industrial, consumer, and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking, safe deposit operations, trust services, wealth management services, and additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, corporates, small-medium enterprises. The Company has one operating segment, which is community banking. The company's revenue consists of interest, commission, payments, and other income.

Old Second Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Old Second Bancorp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Old Second Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Old Second Bancorp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Old Second Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

