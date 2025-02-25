4 Analysts Have This To Say About Noble Corp

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Noble Corp, revealing an average target of $39.75, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. A 22.56% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $51.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Noble Corp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $39.00 $43.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $41.00 $64.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $47.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $37.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Noble Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Noble Corp's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Noble Corp analyst ratings.

Discovering Noble Corp: A Closer Look

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Breaking Down Noble Corp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Noble Corp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 44.23% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Noble Corp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NE

Date Firm Action From To May 2020 Credit Suisse Downgrades Neutral Underperform Apr 2020 RBC Capital Downgrades Sector Perform Underperform Mar 2020 Citigroup Maintains Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for NE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.