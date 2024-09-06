4 Analysts Have This To Say About Millicom Intl Cellular

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a 17.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Millicom Intl Cellular among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Announces Overweight $35.00 - Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Buy $33.00 $25.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $30.00 $30.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $26.80

Unveiling the Story Behind Millicom Intl Cellular

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia (100% owned), Nicaragua (100%), Panama (100%), El Salvador (100%), Guatemala (100%), Paraguay (100%), Colombia (50%), Costa Rica (100%), and Honduras (67% but not controlled or consolidated in the firm's financial statements). The firm's fixed-line networks reach 13 million homes while its wireless networks cover about 120 million people. Increasingly, Millicom offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services. The firm plans to carve out its infrastructure assets and mobile financial services business in 2024.

Millicom Intl Cellular's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Millicom Intl Cellular displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Millicom Intl Cellular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Millicom Intl Cellular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

